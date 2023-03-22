Fortnite presents Unreal Editor, the end of the Minecraft series?

This Wednesday could mark a before and after in regards to popular content series such as the Squid Craft Games, karmaland either tortillaland, to give some examples. A few hours ago, Fortnite and epic Games officially presented the new creative mode of the famous battle royale. This “Creative 2.0» has technology from Unreal Engine which allows us to create impressive scenarios and, in this way, open a range of opportunities in which the series of content that until now are exclusive to Minecraft can enter.

He Unreal Publisher represents a key feature of Unreal Engine since it possesses the set of tools of epic used by professional video game developers to create all kinds of games for each of the available consoles (PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, etc). Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is a new PC application for designing, developing and publishing games and experiences directly on fortnite. Over time, UEFN will evolve until it incorporates most of the tools available in Unreal Engine.

UEFN work with the tools of the mode Fortnite Creativeand the teams of creators can collaborate on PC and console to develop and test islands in real timesomething that could open a new door at «content series ft. Fortnite«. Currently in public beta, UEFN opens the doors to a wide variety of games and experiences, ranging from simple flat-shaded team combat to ultra-realistic simulations, which you can play directly in the version of Fortnite that you already have installed. Below we bring you some of the scenarios that were created by developers on the most famous island of video games.

Fortnite, the new land of possibilities

After the official announcement on the news blog of Fortnite, It didn’t take long for the first results of months of work by large development studios to appear which, working together with Epic Games, had early access to the brand new UnrealEditor. A brief spoilers, the results are amazing, this new creative mode will kick off a new boom in the community since the limit is now only the imagination. Here are the examples of Creative Atlas, beyondcreative and of course the teaser that posted Fortnite in his account.

Welcome to the Future of Fortnite!🔥 pic.twitter.com/bM639O1VsD —Atlas Creative (@AtlasCreativeFN) March 22, 2023

Beyond has been working in #UEFN for the past few months and @kurmay3d and Paulo Corona have prepared two impressive demos that showcase the power of UEFN! This is just the beginning, and we’re excited to reveal more of what we’ve been working on in the upcoming months. pic.twitter.com/EudKokuPsZ — BeyondCreative (@BeyondFN) March 22, 2023

