Fortnite presents Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI

A new artist enters the Fortnite Idol Series!

Since his debut in 2019, Australian rapper, singer and songwriter The Kid LAROI It has become a worldwide phenomenon, and its emotional hits and dramatic beats will play in Fortnite. enter the island Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI starting Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM AR and 5:00 PM MX for an immersive listening experience along LAROI’s journey from humble beginnings to sell-out concerts as an international superstar.

This island will feature new music from LAROI, such as their upcoming song “Love Again”, which will be released on Friday, January 27. They will also be able to listen to three unpublished songs both in this experience and in the after party island.

Before The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams is available, the outfits The Kid LAROI Y The Rogue LAROI They will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting January 26. But that’s not all, because they will be able to compete in the The Kid LAROI Cup on January 24 for a chance to unlock the outfits early and a special banner icon and emote!

Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI

In this interactive experience, players will venture into the cybernetic “LAROI City” where they can attend a packed LAROI concert featuring fan favorites and new music. After the show, players will be able to join LAROI in the Afterparty experience. At the Afterparty you can listen to the Wild Dreams soundtrack on loop as you get a glimpse into LAROI’s life on tour and beyond.

During both experiences, players will be able to complete the Wild Dreams missions from The Kid LAROI to get XP and special items from LAROI, such as room music love again Y thousands of thousandsthe loading screen LAROI and The Rogue and the aerosols LAROI was here Y LAROI signature. The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams missions will be available from January 27 at 20:00 AR and 17:00 MX until February 3 at 20:00 AR and 17:00 MX.

LAROI and The Rogue loading screen up close:

Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI will be available in-game for a limited time, from January 27 at 20:00 AR and 17:00 MX until April 27 at 19:00 AR and 16:00 MX. To enter, select the box Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI on the Discover screen or enter the island code 2601-0606-9081. Both options will take you to the “Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI” island, created in collaboration with creators Alliance Studios, Team Atomic and TheBoyDilly, and includes a video directed by Adrien Wagner and produced by La Pac.

In addition, the island “Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI: Afterparty”, also created in collaboration with Alliance Studios, Team Atomic and TheBoyDilly, will be available from January 27 at 20:00 AR and 17:00 MX until April 27 at 7:00 p.m. AR and 4:00 p.m. MX. Select the box WILD DREAMS OF THE KID LAROI: AFTERPARTY to join on the Discover screen or by entering the island code 4294-0410-6136.

In the pure LAROI style

Looking for LAROI items before the show? Starting January 26 at 21:00 AR and 18:00 MX, The Kid LAROI and The Rogue LAROI Outfits (along with more items) will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop!

The Kid LAROI Retro Outfit and Backpack

Rise to the top and make your dreams come true with The Kid LAROI outfit, which includes the style Electrified in addition to the default style. This outfit includes the retro backpack Get My Bagwhich includes the default blue style and the pink style Forever Alone.

The Rogue LAROI Outfit, Back Pack/Pickaxe, and Paper

From composers to hunters, eliminate opponents on the battlefield with The Rogue LAROI outfit, which includes the style Electrified in addition to the default style. This outfit includes the Tragic Saber retro backpackwhich can be drawn and used as peak. The role Improvisation by LAROIwhich will also hit the store, matches the outfit.

Room music and gestures

Keep the party going even after the Afterparty thanks to these items from the item shop:

Gesture stay afloat : relax and let yourself go…

King Heart Gesture : dance to the sound of Love Again.

room music stay: play it and feel what I feel.

The Stay Afloat and Kingheart Emotes and Stay Room Music can be purchased individually or through the LAROI Party Starter Bundle which also includes the wild dreams loading screen:

Head in the clouds.

Be Bold in Battle: The Kid LAROI Cup

Just as LAROI is fearless on stage, be fearless on the battlefield in The Kid LAROI Cup. Compete in this Zero Build Duo Tournament on January 24 and finish among the highest ranked players in your region to unlock The Kid LAROI Outfit (with Get My Bag Retro Backpack) and The Rogue LAROI Outfit (with Get My Bag Backpack). Retro/Peak Tragic Saber) ahead of time. Also, if you get at least eight points, you can unlock the LAROI banner icon and the emoticon Smile LAROI!

Players will be able to compete in up to 10 matches within the approximately three hour window of their region. Additionally, you will be able to find the specific event date for each region in the Compete tab of the game. Scoring will follow the following format:

position in the game

Victory Royale: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th-19th: 4 points

20th to 21st: 3 points

22nd to 23rd: 2 points

24th to 25th: 1 point

each elimination

1 point

In order to participate, among other requirements, players must have two-factor authentication enabled and verified on their Epic account and their Epic account must be level 15 or higher (you can see your account level in the Career tab within Fortnite). For full details and requirements information, please refer to The Kid LAROI Cup Official Rules page.

Content Creation of The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams and Afterparty

Support-A-Creator (SAC) content creators will be able to upload on-demand content from The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams and The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams: Afterparty to YouTube and monetize it for seven days (January 27 at 8:00 p.m. 00 AR and 17:00 MX until January 3 at 19:59 AR and 16:59 MX) and should not receive takedown notices during this time period. More information:

In order to monetize content from The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams or The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams: Afterparty, Support-A-Creator members need to link their YouTube and Support-A-Creator accounts.

IMPORTANT: When you post your content to YouTube, be sure to mark it as Public or Unlisted. If they post the video as Private, they may receive a monetization claim for it.

For more information about publishing content on other platforms, please refer to the channel’s platform policies for tips on how to avoid copyright strikes.

Not a Support a Creator member? It’s okay, they’ll still be able to share their highlights of the experience(s). However, they will not be able to monetize the content on YouTube.

To keep in mind: In connection with Twitch creators streaming the experience(s), we cannot prevent On-Demand Content or Clips from being flagged by third-party copyright infringement detection systems. We recommend disabling clips and VODs for the duration of the event. For more information, see the DMCA and Copyright FAQs on the Twitch Help page.

NOTICE ON PHOTOSENSITIVITY AND CONVULSIONS

“Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI” has twinkling lights. If you suffer from photosensitivity, please consult a physician before participating in “The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams”. LEAVE THE EVENT IMMEDIATELY if you feel any discomfort.