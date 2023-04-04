Fortnite prohibits recreating old maps in Creative 2.0

Players competed to be the first to redo the original Fortnite Chapter 1 map when Creative 2.0 was released, but Epic Games will stop reliving the past from now on. The company prohibits making old maps in this new mode.

Creative gamers have been waiting for Unreal Editor for Fortnite since community leakers leaked Creative 2.0. This new set of tools would allow players to break out of the realm of Fortnite assets by importing their own custom models into the editor.

And as we saw moments after UEFN was announced, players began competing to be the first to recreate the Fortnite Chapter 1 island. It’s been roughly three and a half years since Fortnite left the Chapter 1 map behind, and players have been begging for it to return.

The article continues after the announcement.

Despite the anticipation of the hype for a full recreation of the original map, Epic Games has issued a statement ending the recreation of any of the Chapter 2 and 3 maps. And players who manage to redo the Chapter 1 map of Fortnite cannot go further.

Epic Games bans nostalgia for old Fortnite maps

The news came in the form of a blog post titled “Terms Update to Allow Release of Chapter 1 Island Builds.” Epic Games noted that players could not use another person’s IP to create monetized content on UEFN and stated : “All seasonal variations of Fortnite Battle Royale maps and islands are the intellectual property of Epic.”

The article continues after the announcement.

The blog went on to state that players were free to recreate versions of the Fortnite Chapter 1 map, but could not monetize the maps. Under the terms of Fortnite’s Creator Economy 2.0, creators no longer earn money through creator codes. Instead, they earn real money rewards based on how much players interact with their content.

Subscribe to our Newsletter to get the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

However, players cannot earn payments from any new version of the Chapter 1 map.

The blog post goes on to state that players could only remake Chapter 1 maps, which prevented them from recreating maps from Chapters 2 and 3. Players in the community speculated that this was likely due to the amount of content with leave around the maps in later chapters.

The article continues after the announcement.

As it stands, players can access the original Fortnite maps through creative mode, but the creators have little incentive to further develop these maps. And those who want to play the maps in Chapters 2 and 3… well, they’re out of luck.