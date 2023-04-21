Fortnite radically changes the rules of the storm

If you are the classic player of Fortnite For those of you who like to camp out a bit in the final moments and move hand in hand with the storm to catch your latest rivals off guard, Epic Games has bad news for you.

The team of Fortnite believes that Lategames aren’t all that exciting, so they’ve decided to do a complete twist on Storm settings. in those last moments of a game. Which will generate greater chaos in search of the magistral victory.

⛈️ We’ve made adjustments to Storm Circles! Storm Circles 6 and 7 will now move further into the storm as the safe zone shrinks. pic.twitter.com/h5HfrDBwcm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 19, 2023

What is it all about? Well, as they have announced from their Twitter account on the official server, storm circles 6 and 7 will now move further into the storm as the safe zone shrinks. Or what is the same, the safe zone now will not be so wide, since a good part of it will be within the storm itself.

With two more circles of the storm ahead until the end of the game, this will mean that there are no longer as many points or safe areas, so it will be necessary to be more attentive if possible. Any ridge, stone, tree, or hiding place takes on greater value, as the circles will embrace the storm more frequently in those moments leading up to the final seconds.

Fortnite thus changing a fundamental rule at the very beginning of the weekly competition of the Major 2 of the FNCS. Well, who better than professionals to test a change of such magnitude, while the rest of us mortals get used to it little by little, in the event that more changes are necessary in the short term.