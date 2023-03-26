Fortnite receives with its new update 23.20 one of the best weapons I’ve seen in years

The Christmas break that Epic Games usually do in relation to Fortnite to give its developers a vacation is now over, but it might seem that the return has not finished being as epic as in previous years: The first update of 2023 for the battle royale is out, and it’s emptier than I would have liked.

However, apart from the fact that quite important things are coming to Fortnite at the end of this same month of January, the truth is that this patch has brought with it an object that could already be seen in the initial trailer of Chapter 4 and that is spectacular. Next, I will tell you everything you need to know about him so that you can freak out just like I did.

What is the Scouting Falcon in Fortnite?

The Scouting Falcon is a drone that allows us to recognize the terrain that we have near us.

Among other things, with it we can mark rivals and other important resources that we find out there

The amazing thing is that, when launched, we will control it remotely, so we can fly with it anywhere

On the other hand, this has an adverse effect: using it will leave us completely sold, since our character will stay still while we do it

We can find this new Fortnite item on the ground, in normal chests, chests of oaths and supply drops, and you can use the same one as many times as you want in the same game.

What other news comes with this Fortnite 23.20 update?

new increases

banana booty : Receive a treasure map that will guide you to buried treasure.

: Receive a treasure map that will guide you to buried treasure. medical shotgun : Upon hitting opponents, you recover health and shield

: Upon hitting opponents, you recover health and shield lesson in humility : You restore health and shield by eliminating opponents with common and uncommon weapons.

: You restore health and shield by eliminating opponents with common and uncommon weapons. zero movement : You will gain zero displacement for a period of time when you break an enemy’s shield.

: You will gain zero displacement for a period of time when you break an enemy’s shield. danger lover: You recover health and gain movement speed for a short time when your shield breaks.

Other important changes

Hired characters will now be able to get on vehicles as passengers

now we can activate the dynamic 3D resolution option on PC, which will automatically adapt the resolution of the game so that we do as well as possible

whatWhat do you think of this new Fortnite update? I read you in the comments.