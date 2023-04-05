Fortnite removes Call of Duty maps from creative mode due to copyright issues

Fortnite It is the king of Battle Royale, but to ensure success it is necessary to renew itself. After three chapters and two seasons of Fortnite Chapter 4, Epic has incorporated a series of new features to fan the flame of the game.

One of these novelties is the editor for the creative mode. This variant of Fortnite was in the doldrums, but the new editor with Unreal Engine 5 It’s the boost I needed.

In this way, Fortnite players can create photorealistic maps and environments with the free editor. We have already seen some very impressive examples, like GTA based maps.

VIDEO Unreal Editor for Fortnite

The Mist Jawa user has gone even further. In recent weeks he has published different maps based on Call of Dutyincluding some belonging to Zombies mode.

What a luxury to be able to enjoy Call of Duty zombies in Fortnite, right? The problem is that this can be understood as a copyright infringement.

Goodbye Call of Duty maps

The Fortnite editor is the best thing to happen to battle royale in a long time. Thanks to Epic Games tools, any player can unleash creativity on their computers.

Of course, you can say goodbye to the Call of Duty maps available in Fortnite (as part of the creative mode).

Mist Jawacreator of the maps, has confirmed on his Twitter account that all Call of Duty maps will leave Fortnite’s creative mode. They will no longer be downloadable, due to a copyright infringement claim.

In other words, this player committed a violation by including content from another IP in Fortnite. Maybe Activision Blizzard filed a claim with Epic Games?

It may not have been so at all. Epic Games is said to have issued the claim to Mist Jawa, describing that had violated one of the standard rules in the Unreal Engine 5 editor for Battle Royale.

At the moment other maps (such as those of GTA) have not been affected, but it may be a matter of time. Of course, Epic already allows you to recreate maps from previous versions of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 is available completely free at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. In case you use the creative mode editor, keep in mind that not everything goes.