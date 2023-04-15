Fortnite reveals its possible skins and dates of the new Star Wars event

Fortnite x Star Wars It will be a reality again very soon. And it is that few opportunities escape the battle royale of Epic Games to continue signing collaborations and launching countless skins that leave our V-Bucks counter at 0.

A new event for this 2023 and that comes at the right time, while we enjoy the grandeur of the third season of The MandalorianAlthough we are very afraid that the good Pedro Pascal will not release another skin, in addition to the one he already has.

It was already a month and a half ago when it was leaked that we would have a new event of Star Wars, and silence has reigned in the galaxy ever since. What is undoubtedly a clue to what many could already expect in terms of its date.

Date and possible skins of the Star Wars event in Fortnite

As every year, ‘May the 4th’ is celebrated very soon, which in English sounds like ‘may the force’, or the beginning of ‘may the force be with you’. Or what is the same, star wars day. So the event, the return of blasters and lightsabers, plus the arrival of old and new skinswill most likely take place in the week of may 4.

We could very likely have the return of one of the numerous skins that we have already had with us. But what is striking are the two new ones, which receive the code name of CirrusVine and PlotTwist. The first would come with a backpacking attachment, pickaxe, hang glider, and wrap, and the second would come with all of the above, plus an emote.

Many theories point to PlotTwist being someone important, like an Anakin Skywalker skin or Palpatine himself. However, due to the events of this year, we could be talking about Bo-Katan Kryze, leader of the Mandalorians, and Ashoka Tano, Anakin’s apprentice whom we have already seen in the current series, and who will have his own in this summer of 2023.