Fortnite Season 1: Ice Slurp Missions guide (Week 10)

From 02/07/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the week 10 and they are called Sorbet on Ice. In this guide of Fortnite We tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: Ice Slurp Missions (Week 10)
The following Phased Quest is tripled:
Visit Sheltered Fir Trees, Far Labs, and Brutal Stronghold
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must visit Sheltered Fir Trees, Far Laboratories and Brutal Bastion. These are their locations:
Travel a certain distance on frozen surfaces
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must travel a total of 2,500 meters on frozen surfaces. On the snowy part of the map there are frozen rivers and lakes. We recommend that you go around these areas until you reach the total distance required. And remember that only progress counts if we go on foot; we cannot go mounted in any vehicle.
Register ice machines or coolers
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must register a total of ten ice machines or coolers. We will find ice machines in places such as gas stations and grocery stores in different parts of the island, while coolers are common to see in camping areas, docks and piers. In the abandoned bowling alley of Ciudad Contrapuesta we can find several coolers and barrels of sorbet (we have to destroy them for another Mission):
Hit opponents while on snow or ice
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must hit a total of fifty shots from any weapon while we are stepping on a surface of snow or ice. Go to the snowy part of the map, which isn’t exactly small, and once there attack every enemy you see.
Stage 1 of 4 – Recover health or gain shield with straw
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must obtain health or shield with barrels of sorbet, using Sorbets or Healthy Splash. Does not count the Salpicón Canyon. We will find all these random objects on the island; they are quite common. If we use the Medical Splash Reality Augment, we will have a better chance of getting Healthy Splash when opening any type of container. Besides, shield and health recovered by squadmates also counts towards our total, and vice versa.
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Stage 1 of 4 – Destroy Barrels of Sorbet
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must destroy barrels of sherbet. Just shoot them or hit them with your beak. The second is ideal, since when they are destroyed they give us a straw with which we can gain health or a shield and thus advance in the progress of the previous Mission. Sorbet barrels always appear in the same places, so if you find a place with several, you can drop into that same place in different games to destroy them. In the abandoned bowling alley of Ciudad Contrapuesta we can find several refrigerators (we have to open them for another Mission) and barrels of sherbet:
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Earn XP on Creator Experiences
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.
Gather capsules on Dragon Ball Adventure Island
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must enter the Creative Dragon Ball Adventure Island map. We go to the Discover tab, and there we enter this map or use the island code 5642-8525-5429.
Once inside, we have to collect a total of 50 capsules, the collectible item on the map. There are plenty throughout the level, so getting fifty shouldn’t be a problem.
