Fortnite Season 1: Ice Slurp Missions guide (Week 10)

From 02/07/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of this batch correspond to the week 10 and they are called Sorbet on Ice. In this guide of Fortnite We tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Straw On Ice Bonus Objectives

The following Phased Quest is tripled:

Phase 1 of 3 – Complete Ice Slurp Missions (0/3) – Reward: 42,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 3 – Complete Ice Slurp Missions (0/6) – Reward: 42,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 3 – Complete Ice Slurp Missions (0/9) – Reward: 42,000 Season XP

Visit Sheltered Fir Trees, Far Laboratories and Brutal Bastion (0/3) – Rewards: 16,000 Season PE

Travel a certain distance on frozen surfaces (0/2,500) – Rewards: 16,000 Season PE

Register ice machines or coolers (0/10) – Rewards: 16,000 Season PE

Hit opponents while on snow or ice (0/50) – Rewards: 16,000 Season PE

Phase 1 of 4 – Recover health or gain shield with straw (0/50) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP per phase

Stage 1 of 4 – Destroy barrels of sherbet (0/3) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP per stage

Get XP in creator experiences (0/50,000) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Gather capsules on Dragon Ball Adventure Island (0/50) – Reward: Bestial Gohan graffiti

Visit Sheltered Fir Trees, Far Labs, and Brutal Stronghold

Enlarge We visited Distant Laboratories

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must visit Sheltered Fir Trees, Far Laboratories and Brutal Bastion. These are their locations:

Enlarge This Mission asks us to visit these three areas of the map

sheltered firs : It is a small area that is located northeast of Brutal Bastion.

Brutal Bastion : is a named location on the map that is to the east of the island.

Far Laboratories: It is a named location on the map that is located in the northeast of the island.

Travel a certain distance on frozen surfaces

Enlarge We run through a snowy area

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must travel a total of 2,500 meters on frozen surfaces. On the snowy part of the map there are frozen rivers and lakes. We recommend that you go around these areas until you reach the total distance required. And remember that only progress counts if we go on foot; we cannot go mounted in any vehicle.

Register ice machines or coolers

Enlarge This is what the fridges look like

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must register a total of ten ice machines or coolers. We will find ice machines in places such as gas stations and grocery stores in different parts of the island, while coolers are common to see in camping areas, docks and piers. In the abandoned bowling alley of Ciudad Contrapuesta we can find several coolers and barrels of sorbet (we have to destroy them for another Mission):

Enlarge In the ventilation shafts and secret rooms of the abandoned bowling alley in Ciudad Contrapuesta we will find many coolers and barrels of sorbet

Hit opponents while on snow or ice

Enlarge We shoot an enemy while we are in a snowy area

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must hit a total of fifty shots from any weapon while we are stepping on a surface of snow or ice. Go to the snowy part of the map, which isn’t exactly small, and once there attack every enemy you see.

Stage 1 of 4 – Recover health or gain shield with straw

Enlarge We recover health and shield by throwing ourselves Healthy Splash

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must obtain health or shield with barrels of sorbet, using Sorbets or Healthy Splash. Does not count the Salpicón Canyon. We will find all these random objects on the island; they are quite common. If we use the Medical Splash Reality Augment, we will have a better chance of getting Healthy Splash when opening any type of container. Besides, shield and health recovered by squadmates also counts towards our total, and vice versa.

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 4 – Recover health or get shield with straw (0/50) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 4 – Recover health or get a shield with a straw (0/150) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 4 – Recover health or get a shield with a straw (0/300) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 4 of 4 – Recover health or get a shield with a straw (0/500) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Stage 1 of 4 – Destroy Barrels of Sorbet

Enlarge We destroy barrels of sorbet by hitting them with our picks

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must destroy barrels of sherbet. Just shoot them or hit them with your beak. The second is ideal, since when they are destroyed they give us a straw with which we can gain health or a shield and thus advance in the progress of the previous Mission. Sorbet barrels always appear in the same places, so if you find a place with several, you can drop into that same place in different games to destroy them. In the abandoned bowling alley of Ciudad Contrapuesta we can find several refrigerators (we have to open them for another Mission) and barrels of sherbet:

Enlarge In the ventilation shafts and secret rooms of the abandoned bowling alley in Ciudad Contrapuesta we will find many coolers and barrels of sorbet

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 4 – Destroy barrels of sorbet (0/3) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 4 – Destroy barrels of sorbet (0/9) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 4 – Destroy barrels of sorbet (0/18) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 4 of 4 – Destroy barrels of sorbet (0/30) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Earn XP on Creator Experiences

Enlarge We play a Creative map

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.

Gather capsules on Dragon Ball Adventure Island

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must enter the Creative Dragon Ball Adventure Island map. We go to the Discover tab, and there we enter this map or use the island code 5642-8525-5429.

Enlarge This Mission can only be completed on the Dragon Ball Creative Island.

Once inside, we have to collect a total of 50 capsules, the collectible item on the map. There are plenty throughout the level, so getting fifty shouldn’t be a problem.

Enlarge All over the map there are capsules to collect

In our Fortnite guide we tell you what all the news of this season is and how to complete all the Missions, among other things.