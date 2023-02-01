Fortnite Season 1: Knights of the Kingdom Missions guide (Week 9)

On 01/31/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of This week in this batch correspond to the week 9 and they are called Kingdom Knights Quests. In this guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: Kingdom Knights Missions (Week 9)

Additional Knights of the Realm Objectives

The following Phased Quest is tripled:

Knights of the Realm Quests (Week 9)

Register Chests of The Oaths (0/1) – Rewards: 16,000 Season XP

Deploy Guardian Shields (0/5) – Rewards: 16,000 Season XP

Deal damage to players with an Excaliber Rifle (0/1,000) – Rewards: 16,000 Season PE

Register chests with an Exploration Falcon in the same game (0/5) – Rewards: 16,000 Season PE

Stage 1 of 4 – Gather items from The Order of the Oath (0/3) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP per stage

Stage 1 of 4 – Land headshots (0/5) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP per stage

Get XP in creator experiences (0/50,000) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Gather Dragon Balls on the Dragon Ball Adventure Island (0/4) – Reward: Piccolo Orange graffiti

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Weekly Missions no longer expire as of patch 23.30. They are available during the rest of the season.

Search Chests of The Oaths

Enlarge We searched a Chest of Oaths

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must register Chests of The Oaths. We leave you a map with their locations:

Enlarge All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oaths Chest Locations

Deploy Guardian Shields

Enlarge We deploy a Shield of the Guardian

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must throw five Guardian Shields to deploy them. It is a fairly common item that can be found on the ground, in normal chests, and in Chests of The Oaths:

Enlarge All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oaths Chest Locations

Deal damage to players with an Excaliber Rifle

Enlarge We eliminated an enemy player with an Excaliber Rifle

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 1,000 points of damage using Excaliber Rifles. We will find this type of weapon randomly on the ground, in chests and in Chests of The Oaths. We can also go for the Eternal Paladin in The Citadel, eliminate him and obtain his Mythical Excaliber Rifle.

Enlarge Location of The Eternal Paladin

Search chests with an Exploration Falcon in the same match

Enlarge We searched a chest with an Exploration Falcon

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must search a total of five chests while using an Exploration Falcon. We will find this object randomly on the ground and in chests. The Rebel character also sells it:

Enlarge The Rebel character sells Scouting Falcons

Stage 1 of 4 – Gather Order of the Oath items

Enlarge We pick up an Exploration Falcon that we found on the ground

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, We must collect three objects from The Order of the Oath. The items that count are:

Excaliber rifle – Dropped randomly from the ground, from chests, and from Oaths Chests.

Eternal Paladin Excaliber Rifle : It is obtained by eliminating The Eternal Paladin in The Citadel.

Guardian’s Shield – Dropped randomly from the ground, from chests, and from Oaths Chests.

shock hammer – Dropped randomly from the ground, from chests, and from Oaths Chests.

Scouting Falcon– Dropped randomly from the ground, from chests, and from Oaths Chests. Also sold by the Rebel character in Hall of Whispers, west of Bubbling Bay.

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 4 – Collect items from The Order of the Oath (0/3) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 4 – Collect items from The Order of the Oath (0/9) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 4 – Collect items from The Order of the Oath (0/18) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 4 of 4 – Collect items from The Order of the Oath (0/30) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Stage 1 of 4 – Land headshots

Enlarge Headshot an enemy player

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must headshot opponents a total of five times. Maybe it comes out without meaning to. If your accuracy isn’t very good, use weapons with a high rate of fire like submachine guns.

These are all the phases of the Mission:

Phase 1 of 4 – Land headshots (0/5) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 2 of 4 – Get headshots (0/15) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 3 of 4 – Get headshots (0/30) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 4 of 4 – Get headshots (0/50) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Earn XP on Creator Experiences

Enlarge We get XP playing the Dragon Ball Creative map

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.

Gather Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must enter the Creative Dragon Ball Adventure Island map. We go to the Discover tab, and there we enter this map or use the island code 5642-8525-5429.

Enlarge This Mission can only be completed on the Dragon Ball Creative Island.

Once inside, we have to complete various tasks to obtain at least four Dragon Balls. The first one is near the beginning, next to the poster that indicates the tasks to be carried out. There is another si near the pier if we interact with the Dragon Radar near the sign. Follow the level indications.

Enlarge Near the beginning of the map there is a poster with the tasks to be done to get Dragon Balls

