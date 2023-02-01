Fortnite Season 1: Knights of the Kingdom Missions guide (Week 9)

On 01/31/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of This week in this batch correspond to the week 9 and they are called Kingdom Knights Quests. In this guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: Kingdom Knights Missions (Week 9)
Additional Knights of the Realm Objectives
The following Phased Quest is tripled:
Knights of the Realm Quests (Week 9)
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Weekly Missions no longer expire as of patch 23.30. They are available during the rest of the season.
Search Chests of The Oaths
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must register Chests of The Oaths. We leave you a map with their locations:
Deploy Guardian Shields
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must throw five Guardian Shields to deploy them. It is a fairly common item that can be found on the ground, in normal chests, and in Chests of The Oaths:
Deal damage to players with an Excaliber Rifle
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 1,000 points of damage using Excaliber Rifles. We will find this type of weapon randomly on the ground, in chests and in Chests of The Oaths. We can also go for the Eternal Paladin in The Citadel, eliminate him and obtain his Mythical Excaliber Rifle.
Search chests with an Exploration Falcon in the same match
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must search a total of five chests while using an Exploration Falcon. We will find this object randomly on the ground and in chests. The Rebel character also sells it:
Stage 1 of 4 – Gather Order of the Oath items
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, We must collect three objects from The Order of the Oath. The items that count are:
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Stage 1 of 4 – Land headshots
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must headshot opponents a total of five times. Maybe it comes out without meaning to. If your accuracy isn’t very good, use weapons with a high rate of fire like submachine guns.
These are all the phases of the Mission:
Earn XP on Creator Experiences
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must get 50,000 Season XP playing Creative maps. We go to the Discover tab, and there we go to Fortnite Creative mode maps. Once here, we play until we get 50,000 experience points on any Creative map.
Gather Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Adventure Island
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: we must enter the Creative Dragon Ball Adventure Island map. We go to the Discover tab, and there we enter this map or use the island code 5642-8525-5429.
Once inside, we have to complete various tasks to obtain at least four Dragon Balls. The first one is near the beginning, next to the poster that indicates the tasks to be carried out. There is another si near the pier if we interact with the Dragon Radar near the sign. Follow the level indications.
