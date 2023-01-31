Fortnite Season 1: The Oath Order Missions guide – Part 3
Admin
9 hours ago
Fortnite
48 Views
The The Order of the Oath Quests Are the story missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In our guide to Fortnite we tell you how to complete all missions of the Part 3:
Note: Before you can complete these Quests, you must have completed the The Order of the Oath Quests – Part 2.
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: The Order of the Oath Part 3 Missions
Additional Objectives of The Order of the Oath – Part 3
Quests for Part 3 of The Order of the Oath
Stage 1 of 4 – Make contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier
This Mission is divided into several phases:
Stage 1 of 2 – Make contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier
This Mission is divided into several phases:
Stage 1 of 5 – Make contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier
This Mission is divided into several phases:
Stage 1 of 4 – Make contact with MIA in a holographic brazier
This Mission is divided into several phases:
These Missions continue in the part 4.
In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to complete all the Missions, and what are all the news of Season 1 of Chapter 4.
Source link
Check Also
Fortnite is known for collaborating with large profiles, which often leads to the release of …