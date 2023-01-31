Fortnite Season 1: The Oath Order Missions guide – Part 3

The The Order of the Oath Quests Are the story missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In our guide to Fortnite we tell you how to complete all missions of the Part 3:

Note: Before you can complete these Quests, you must have completed the The Order of the Oath Quests – Part 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: The Order of the Oath Part 3 Missions

Enlarge Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: The Order of the Oath Part 3 Missions

Additional Objectives of The Order of the Oath – Part 3

Complete Part 3 Missions (0/4) – Reward: MIA Loading Screen 1.0

Quests for Part 3 of The Order of the Oath

Phase 1 of 4 – Establish contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP per completed phase

Phase 1 of 2 – Make contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP per completed phase

Phase 1 of 5 – Establish contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP per completed phase

Phase 1 of 4 – Establish contact with MIA in a holographic brazier (0/1) – Reward: 20,000 Season XP per completed phase

Stage 1 of 4 – Make contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier

This Mission is divided into several phases:

Enlarge Map with the tasks to be carried out and places to visit in the first Mission

First we must go to one of the holographic braziers to start the chain of Missions. Secondly, we must supply La Citadel with technological equipment. We go to the marked place and interact with one of the objects. Thirdly we must find a power plug. We interact with him. Fourth and last we have to place the plug in the outlet. We return to the site of point 2 and interact with the power outlet.

Enlarge We interact with a holographic brazier to start the Quest chain

Enlarge We interact with this object

Enlarge We interact with the plug

Enlarge We interact with the socket

Stage 1 of 2 – Make contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier

This Mission is divided into several phases:

Enlarge Map with the tasks to be carried out and places to visit in the second Mission

First we must go to one of the holographic braziers to start the chain of Missions. In second and last place we must place beacons in Brutal Bastion, Contraposed City and Kinetic Quarry. We have to interact with each of them to place it.

Enlarge We interact with the holographic brazier to start the Mission chain

Enlarge This is what the beacons with which we have to interact look like

Stage 1 of 5 – Make contact with Stellan the Rift Guardian in a holographic brazier

This Mission is divided into several phases:

Enlarge Map with the tasks to be carried out and places to visit in the third Mission

First we must go to one of the holographic braziers to start the chain of Missions. Secondly, we must inflict damage on structures or metal objects to gather fragments for the alloy that we have to collect. Thirdly we have to place the alloy in a foundry brazier to heat the metal. Fourth we have to put the heated alloy on an anvil. In fifth and last place we have to refine the alloy by hitting it with the pick.

Enlarge We interact with a holographic brazier to start the Quest chain

Enlarge We destroy metal objects to collect the fragments they drop

Enlarge We place the fragments obtained in a brazier

Enlarge We place the fragments on an anvil

Enlarge We hit the ingot with the beak

Stage 1 of 4 – Make contact with MIA in a holographic brazier

This Mission is divided into several phases:

Enlarge Map with the tasks to be carried out and places to visit in the fourth and last Mission

First we must go to one of the holographic braziers to start the chain of Missions. Secondly we have to scan players using a Scouting Falcon and collect the blueprints. On the map we have marked the location of Rebel, a character who sells Exploration Falcons. We can also find them randomly on the ground, in chests and in Chests of The Oaths. Third we have to inflict damage on deployed Guardian Shields to get microchips and pick them up. We will find Guardian Shields randomly on the ground, in chests and in Chests of The Oaths. Fourth and last we have to start the MIA body building program by interacting with the platform.

Enlarge First of all we go to a holographic brazier to start the chain of Missions

Enlarge Driving an Exploration Falcon, we must use the function to scan for enemies near one to make it drop a plane

Enlarge We pick up the plan

Enlarge With a Guardian Shield in our possession, we aim and launch it to deploy. We shoot it and it drops microchips that we must collect

Enlarge We interact with this platform

These Missions continue in the part 4.

In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to complete all the Missions, and what are all the news of Season 1 of Chapter 4.