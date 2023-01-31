Fortnite Season 1: This Week’s Missions guide (Week 9)

On 01/31/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of This week in this batch correspond to the week 9. In this guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:

Author’s note: this guide is still under construction and will be updated throughout the afternoon.

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: This Week’s Missions

Additional Goals This Week

Phase 1 of 3 – Complete This Week’s Missions (0/3) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP per phase

Missions This Week (Week 9)

Register Chests of The Oaths (0/1) – Rewards: 16,000 Season XP

Deploy Guardian Shields (0/5) – Rewards: 16,000 Season XP

Deal damage to players with an Excaliber Rifle (0/1,000) – Rewards: 16,000 Season PE

Register chests with an Exploration Falcon in the same game (0/5) – Rewards: 16,000 Season PE

Phase 1 of 4 – Use Healthy Splash, Grenades and Fireflies (0/10) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Phase 1 of 4 – Do not be in first position in different games (0/1) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Get XP in creator experiences (0/50,000) – Reward: 16,000 Season XP

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Weekly Missions no longer expire as of patch 23.30. They are available during the rest of the season.

Search Chests of The Oaths

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must register Chests of The Oaths. We leave you a map with their locations:

Enlarge All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oaths Chest Locations

Deploy Guardian Shields

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must throw five Guardian Shields to deploy them. It is a fairly common item that can be found on the ground, in normal chests, and in Chests of The Oaths:

Enlarge All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oaths Chest Locations

Deal damage to players with an Excaliber Rifle

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 1,000 points of damage using Excaliber Rifles. We will find this type of weapon randomly on the ground, in chests and in Chests of The Oaths. We can also go for the Eternal Paladin in The Citadel, eliminate him and obtain his Mythical Excaliber Rifle.

Enlarge Location of The Eternal Paladin

In our Fortnite guide we tell you what is new this season and how to complete all the Missions, among other things.