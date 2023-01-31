Fortnite Season 1: This Week’s Missions guide (Week 9)

On 01/31/2023 the new ones are available Weekly Missions of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4. The Missions of This week in this batch correspond to the week 9. In this guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete each Mission from this set:
Author’s note: this guide is still under construction and will be updated throughout the afternoon.
Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 1: This Week’s Missions
Additional Goals This Week
Missions This Week (Week 9)
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Weekly Missions no longer expire as of patch 23.30. They are available during the rest of the season.
Search Chests of The Oaths
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must register Chests of The Oaths. We leave you a map with their locations:
Deploy Guardian Shields
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must throw five Guardian Shields to deploy them. It is a fairly common item that can be found on the ground, in normal chests, and in Chests of The Oaths:
Deal damage to players with an Excaliber Rifle
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games in any game mode, we must inflict a total of 1,000 points of damage using Excaliber Rifles. We will find this type of weapon randomly on the ground, in chests and in Chests of The Oaths. We can also go for the Eternal Paladin in The Citadel, eliminate him and obtain his Mythical Excaliber Rifle.
