Fortnite: Season 2 Battle Pass skins leaked

continue the leaks of all kinds in the last days of the still current season of Fortnite. And it turns out that we already have confirmation of the skins of the next battle passwhich will be the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. In this news we collect what everything has been leaked:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Battle Pass skins are leaked

This leak has come, again, from the hand of HYPEX, who these previous days also announced that Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan will be the secret skin of the new Fortnite Battle Pass and that Leon and Claire from Resident Evil will arrive as skins at the store. According to HYPEX, These will be the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass skins:

He filter iFireMonkey gives some additional context about skins and their alternate styles:

Let’s go in order:

Code name Dazzle. It has two different styles. It is the skin of the humanoid black lizard that we have already seen in a graffiti as part of the Cipher Missions. He is supposedly a member of the Peace Syndicate, the organization to which Evie belongs. Code name Ebony. It has two different styles. Code name Inferno. It has three different styles; one of them deactivates the trench coat. New skin of the Clan del Zorro to which Vi belongs (Fortnite Club of February 2021). Code name LocalZilla. It has two different styles. Code name Nebula. It has three different styles. It’s Eren Yeager/Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan/Shingeki no Kyojin. She would be the secret skin of the Season, not available from the beginning. Code name NitroFlow. It has three different styles. Code name Red Pepper. Code name VitalPsych. It has two different styles.

Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 would start next Thursday March 9, 2023. That is if there is no other delay or last minute change. In the meantime, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you level up quickly so that you can complete the current Battle Pass.

Sources: Twitter/HYPEX, Twitter/iFireMonkey