Fortnite seeks a collaboration with The Last of Us

Of all the powerful collaborations of Fortnite with other brands, there was still one as essential as that of The Last of Us. A title that marked us all and that relives a second and full youth.

Nothing less than ten years have passed since the launch of its first part. However, between the arrival of the remake on PS5 last September, on PC this past March, and especially due to the premiere of the HBO series, there is not a soul that is not venturing back into the universe of The Last of Us.

The timing is perfect, and this is a collaboration that players of Fortnite We have waited for years. And now is much closer than everas confessed by none other than Epic Games Director of Communications, Donald Mustard.

In a recent interview with Video Game Nerdwe were able to see Donald Mustard himself and Joe Russo, director of Avengers: Infinity War and end game with his brother Anthony, producer of the Oscar Everything at once everywhereas well as a collaborator with Epic Games, being behind the direction of some season of Fortnite.

In it, they talked about some curiosities such as the idea of ​​the Banano skin, and other much more interesting topics such as the possible return of The Sevenin addition to confirm that they are behind this collaboration of Fortnite x The Last of Us.

Of course this does not confirm anything, nor that it will arrive soon. It’s an idea. A wish that they are already working on. And that many want it to end up becoming a reality, even if it is for the next season, or the one that comes after it, to prepare a setting according to this universe.