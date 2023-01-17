Fortnite: Shop today January 17, 2023 with John Cena, Alien, Polar Patrolman and much more – Fortnite

Take a look at the shop of Fortnite It is a daily custom for the battle royale players of Epic Games . The skins, harvesting tools or emotes available on the market change daily and no one wants to risk having their favorite cosmetic appear at the very moment they forgot to pay attention. That is why we wanted to review all the items that are available throughout the day of today (January 17, 2023). Remember that everyone will be available until tomorrow at 1:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time). At that time, the product update will be carried out and there is no guarantee that they will continue.

What’s in the Fortnite store today January 17?

As usual, this is a store with a good variety of products that many members of the community promise to like. We have lots of John Cena either Ripley the Xenomorphin addition to the mythical Meat Warlord introduced in the already distant Chapter 1. Also among the cosmetics available separately there are some very interesting additions, such as polar patrol boat either Jules The Junk Knight. In general, it will be rare that there is not at least one skin that you like.

Hero Equipment Bundle (1,400 V-bucks)

Pickaxe: Ghostly Force (1,200 V-bucks)

Backpack: Emoticacape (400 V-bucks)

Backpack: Holographic Backpack (400 V-bucks)

Emoticon: Blue Cycle (not sold separately)

Emoticon: Cupcake (not sold separately)

Candy Lot (2,200 Turkeys)

Skin: Meat Warlord (1,500 Turkeys)

Skin: Fritanga (800 Turkeys)

Pickaxe: Burger Smash (500 Turkeys)

Hang Glider: Spiced Rider (1,200 Turkeys)

John Cena Lot (2,000 Turkeys)

Skin: John Cena (1,500 Turkeys)

Pickaxe: Slapping Hand (800 V-bucks)

Gesture: You Can’t See Me (400 Bucks)

Ripley and the Xenomorph Bundle (2,200 Turkeys)

Skin: Xenomorph (1,600 Turkeys)

Skin: Ellen Ripley (1,500 Turkeys)

Emote: Xenomorphic Threat (not sold separately)

Loading Screen: Xenosorbet (not sold separately)

Space Equipment Bundle (1,500 V-bucks)

Hang Glider: DropShip Cheyenne (1,200 Turkeys)

Pickaxe: P-5000 Forklift Exoskeleton Arm (800 Turkeys)

Gesture: In Case of Tearing (300 Bucks)





X2Twins Box Office Lot (2,400 Vacs)

Skin: Accurate Center (1,200 Turkeys)

Pickaxe: Wild Accent (500 V-bucks)

Wrapper: Acid (300 Turkeys)

Gesture: Enthusiastic (500 Vacs)

Hang Gliding Surfing: Mechanical Mako (1,500 Turkeys)

other cosmetics

Skins: 10x Hero Models (1,800 V-bucks)

Skin: Polar Patrolman (1,500 Turkeys)

Skin: Victoria Saint (1,200 Turkeys)

Skin: Jules the Junk Knight (1,200 V-bucks)

Skin: Recon Specialist (1,200 V-bucks)

Skin: Bracer (800 Vacs)

Pickaxe: Valley of Death (1,500 Turkeys)

Pickaxe: Fish Pole (800 Vacs)

Peak: Staked and Lurking (500 Turkeys)

Gesture: Chu, Chu (600 Turkeys)

Gesture: Wait (200 Turkeys)

Music: Cambio de Onda (200 Turkeys)





packages

Dark Reflections Pack (€15.99)

Magma Masters Pack (€14.99)

Lava Legends Pack (€15.99)

Bioluminescence Missions Pack (€7.99)

Catfish Missions Package for Hire (€7.99)

Dark Fire Bundle (€14.99)

Metalera Mine Package (€3.99)

Full Personalization Package (€15.99)

Anime Legends Pack (€19.99)

Today’s Fortnite store is quite interesting, and the truth is that Epic Games has known how to choose very well in recent days. It is expected that the trend will continue over the next few days, so now you know: if there is nothing capable of convincing you, all you have to do is wait until tomorrow.