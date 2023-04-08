A few weeks ago the long-awaited creative mode 2.0 was released for Fortniteand with it enormous possibilities that were presented to users to create maps, including many inspired by other licenses.
Although some maps have been removed for being too similar to other games due to licensing issues, the truth is that there are others that are succeeding among the user community, and we want to recommend some for you to enjoy during the next weeks.
After a first list of best maps for the creative mode 2.0 for Fortnite that we offered you weeks ago, now we return, in April, to recommend you 15 new maps that you should at least try.
For this we provide you with a screenshot where you have a brief description of the map, the map number and also its creator, so you can take a closer look at all his previous creations.
Unreal Editor for Fortnite
Fortnite: the best codes for new Fortnite Creative 2.0 April 2023 maps
All of these maps are created using Fortnite’s Creative Mode 2.0, something you can tell not only by the new elements you haven’t seen before, but by the cinematics that play before the actual map.
Many of these maps are focused on the horror genre, others on multiplayer, and also solo, so you can find your favorite map to enjoy it.
BOMB SQUAD: SCORCHING SANDS – 8891-3732-5327v6
SCARY DOLL – 7595-1913-2803v3
MEGA ROOM – 8105-5910-3688v2
PYRAMID PLATFORMER DEMO – 0762-7326-5726v1
COURSE MOTOCROSS FUN – 9711-9645-8588v1
GOLFNITE – 1873-9339-4724v12
LOW POLY FUN RUN – 6389-5931-6338v7
MURDER: THE CLUE – 8871-1963-4365v5
CHECKMATE SHOWDOWN- FORTNITE CHESS – 1632-9715-2717v2
CREATIVE 2.0 BUILD BATTLE FFA – 0202-9577-5117v1
BEANS PARTY! – 8530-6779-1507v2
THE NIGHTMARE AT PIZZERIA – 1502-5843-2604v6
TABLE PROP HUNT – 5594-2005-4466v28
THE BACKROOMS – 1965-9447-9912v9
FN RATS FFA – 2810-9612-6569v3
As you can see, it is a great compendium of maps that you can enjoy, created with Fortnite’s 2.0 creative mode, and that are succeeding among the gaming community.
