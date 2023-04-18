Fortnite: The collaboration with Doctor Who would be an interactive experience

The leaks about the work with the British franchise reaffirm the launch of cosmetics and even new weapons in the battle royale.

A few days ago, a first look at the content we would receive from doctor who in Fortnite. However, now it would not only be about cosmetics and a new event tab but also about the arrival of new weapons and the modification of the current map.

iFireMonkey, a leaker dedicated to the news of the battle royale, shared more details in relation to the work between the popular British franchise of the BBC. The event would be headlined by the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctor, both participants in the 60th anniversary special. He added that it would likely be made available before November.

Some more Doctor Who x Fortnite notes: – Free Time Vortex contrail

–Exclusive IRL merch

– UNIT Advanced Rifle (features player-tracking) & Wrarth Warrior Cannon (features a “hold to hurt” system) Weapons

–UNIT Code Red! event cosmetics can be sold in the shop later — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 17, 2023 » Some more notes from Doctor Who x Fortnite:

– Estela Vortex of free time

– Exclusive IRL merchandise

Weapons UNIT Advanced Rifle (includes player tracking) and Wrarth Warriors Cannon (includes a “hold to wound” system)

UNIT event cosmetics Code Red! they can be sold in the shop later»

According to the user, part of certain Doctor Who resources will be taken to the current Fortnite map. There will be UNIT outposts that players can interact with to perform missions. There will even be two new weapons to be used that are the Advanced Rifle of the aforementioned organization and the Cannon of Wrarth warriors that will include the “Hold to deal damage” mechanic.

Also IFireMonkey spread the information about the amount of cosmetics for the collaboration. On the one hand, those of the event and the object store that will also have their respective lots. And on the other, the idea of ​​a lot under the name of The drums but that it is bought with real money and that includes paVos.

As for cosmetics, these would be the ones that arrived in general:

event tab

hang glider star cruiser

Spray 3D Glasses

tardis emoji

wrapper

Banner

Gesture Sonic Screwdriver

Dimensional Cannon Retro Backpack

Charging screen

item shop

Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant skin outfit) and Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa skin outfit) skins

hang glider TARDIS

Gesture Role Psychic

Pickaxes Sonic Staff and Dalek Manipulator Arm

Last but not least, the Doctor Who creative map for Fortnite would allow players to travel to various locations with the TARDIS. He could actually have narrative missions voiced by the Fourteenth Doctor and the Fifteenth Doctor.