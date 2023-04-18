Fortnite: The collaboration with Doctor Who would be an interactive experience

The leaks about the work with the British franchise reaffirm the launch of cosmetics and even new weapons in the battle royale.
A few days ago, a first look at the content we would receive from doctor who in Fortnite. However, now it would not only be about cosmetics and a new event tab but also about the arrival of new weapons and the modification of the current map.
iFireMonkey, a leaker dedicated to the news of the battle royale, shared more details in relation to the work between the popular British franchise of the BBC. The event would be headlined by the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctor, both participants in the 60th anniversary special. He added that it would likely be made available before November.
According to the user, part of certain Doctor Who resources will be taken to the current Fortnite map. There will be UNIT outposts that players can interact with to perform missions. There will even be two new weapons to be used that are the Advanced Rifle of the aforementioned organization and the Cannon of Wrarth warriors that will include the “Hold to deal damage” mechanic.
Also IFireMonkey spread the information about the amount of cosmetics for the collaboration. On the one hand, those of the event and the object store that will also have their respective lots. And on the other, the idea of a lot under the name of The drums but that it is bought with real money and that includes paVos.
As for cosmetics, these would be the ones that arrived in general:
event tab
- hang glider star cruiser
- Spray 3D Glasses
- tardis emoji
- wrapper
- Banner
- Gesture Sonic Screwdriver
- Dimensional Cannon Retro Backpack
- Charging screen
item shop
- Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant skin outfit) and Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa skin outfit) skins
- hang glider TARDIS
- Gesture Role Psychic
- Pickaxes Sonic Staff and Dalek Manipulator Arm
Last but not least, the Doctor Who creative map for Fortnite would allow players to travel to various locations with the TARDIS. He could actually have narrative missions voiced by the Fourteenth Doctor and the Fifteenth Doctor.