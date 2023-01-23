Fortnite: The FNCS 2023 will have a world championship of duos

Epic Games presented its new circuit for the FNCS 2023 that will have several Majors and a face-to-face World Championship in Denmark.

After several years of absence, Fortnite will once again have face-to-face action and revealed its new circuit for this season. This Wednesday, Epic Games announced the format of the FNCS 2023 in the modality of duets, which will have a total of 3 main Majors and one Last Chance Qualifier. Throughout the year, 10 million dollars in prizes will be awarded among all the tournaments and will serve to classify the World Championship in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has become one of the most popular games in the world. Although it had some better years than others, it never stopped being among the titles with the most users. Despite this, its competitive facet has not been able to keep up with that of casual players. In fact, in 2018 its last (and so far unique) world championship, which was conquered by Bugha and which had the Argentine k1nG in fifth place. Back then, the tournament was a success and everything seemed to indicate that Battle Royale could take off at a professional level. Nevertheless, FNCS tournaments continued on a regional basis only and mostly online, something that will change in 2023.

On Wednesday, Epic Games presented its new structure called “major” and will deliver a total of 10 million dollars in prizes. Precisely, this will have 3 main Majors that will be played online, like the Last Chance Major. These tournaments will serve to define the qualifiers for the FNCS Global Championshipwhich will be held in person in Copenhagen, Denmark.

FNCS 2023 dates

major 1

February 2 to March 5 (5 weeks of competition)

major 2

April 13 to May 14 (5 weeks of competition)

major 3

July 20 to August 13 (5 weeks of competition)

Last Chance Major

Also read: Fortnite: Hotfix reactivates the Shock Hammer and other functions

On the other hand, it is important to note that all the Majors will deliver a total of 2 million dollars in prizes, while the World Championship will distribute 4 million. The dates of the tournament to be held in Denmark are not yet definedalthough it is known that it will be 3 days of competition.

In short, Epic Games will try to stomp again at a competitive level with the arrival of the FNCS World Championship. If you want to know more about the classification methods for the Major, you can visit the following link.