Fortnite: The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Missions and Rewards

Play the event dedicated to the singer among the creative battle royale maps and earn cosmetics along with lots of PE.

Epic Games prepared for a while the Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite, the event that brings a new gaming experience plus missions and rewards. And now players have a new option to earn small musical cosmetics and XP packs.

You can already play in the great gaming experience dedicated to the singer in the battle royale and his creative mode that will remain as announced at the time until April 27. The exception comes from the side of its free challenges and prizes that will be available until the February 3rd.

These are the missions that you will have to carry out during Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI and rewards that you can get in Fortnite:

The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Quests

Break two pieces of furniture – 10 thousand XP

Escape the Beast – 10 thousand XP

Defeat the Beast – 10 thousand XP

Complete Event Experience – 10k XP

Wild Dreams Afterparty Quests from The Kid LAROI

Collect five musical notes – 10 thousand PE

Dance on location – 10K PE

Wild Dreams quest rewards

LAROI Signature Spray: Complete a Wild Dreams mission

LAROI Sprays Was Here + Love Again Room Music: Complete three Wild Dreams missions

LAROI and The Rogue Loading Screen + Room Music Thousand Miles: Complete five Wild Dreams missions

Last, but not least, is the small prize that will be given to all those who experimented with everything from The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams. If you entered the event in its first twelve hours of being released, the wrapper resonant waves. You can receive it from February 3 in your inventory.