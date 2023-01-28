Fortnite: The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Missions guide

The Missions of Wild dreams of The Kid LAROI are already available in Fortnite. Completing them allows us to get free items from The Kid LAROI in the game. Below we give you all the details about this new collaboration of Fortnite Chapter 4:

How to enter The Kid LAROI maps in Fortnite

The Missions of The Kid LAROI take place on two maps of the Creative mode of the game, and it is an additional experience to the concert per se. We can access them through the Discover tab or by entering their respective island codes:

Wild Dreams by The Kid LAROI : island code 2601-0606-9081.

: island code 2601-0606-9081. Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty: island code 4294-0410-6136.

The Kid LAROI Missions take place on his Creative map

Fortnite: The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Missions

Additional Wild Dreams Objectives

Complete 1 Wild Dreams Mission (0/1) – Reward: LAROI Signature spray

Complete 3 Wild Dreams Missions (0/3) – Reward: LAROI Was Here graffiti and Love Again music

Complete 5 Wild Dreams Missions (0/5) – Reward: LAROI and The Rogue loading screen and Thousand Miles music

The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Quests



Destroy furniture in Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI (0/2) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE

Escape from the beast in Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE

Defeat the beast in Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Complete The Wild Dreams experience of The Kid LAROI (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP

Wild Dreams Missions: The Kid LAROI Afterparty



Collect musical notes in Wild Dreams: Afterparty of The Kid LAROI (0/5) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE

Dance in Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE

The Kid LAROI Missions are available between 2023/01/28 00:00 CET and 2023/04/28 00:00 CET. In other words: we have three months to complete them. They are very simple and do not take long to make.

Smash furniture in Sueños Salvajes by The Kid LAROI

We destroy furniture on the Wild Dreams map of The Kid LAROI

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of The Kid LAROI’s Creative Wild Dreams map (code 2601-0606-9081), we must destroy two pieces of furniture of any kind. As part of the concert we entered The Kid LAROI’s house; This is where we must hit the furniture with our beak and break at least two of them.

Escape the beast in Wild Dreams by The Kid LAROI

We must run away from this huge creature

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of The Kid LAROI’s Creative Wild Dreams map (code 2601-0606-9081), we must escape from the giant fire wolf beast. This is done as part of the concert experience itself, so you don’t have to try too hard. We just move around the map.

Defeat the beast in Wild Dreams by The Kid LAROI

We face “the beast” with a new weapon

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of The Kid LAROI’s Creative Wild Dreams map (code 2601-0606-9081), we must defeat giant fire wolf beast. This is done as part of the concert experience itself, so you don’t have to try too hard. When we get to the part where we face this fearsome enemy, we simply shoot him with the Sunburst Gauntlet weapon that the game gives us. It doesn’t matter if we die; we revive automatically.

Complete The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams experience

We completed the concert of The Kid LAROI

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: complete a game of The Kid LAROI’s Creative Wild Dreams map (code 2601-0606-9081). There is no loss, we simply have to follow the instructions on the screen and move to where we are told.

Gather musical notes in Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty

We gather musical notes in Sueños Salvajes: Afterparty by The Kid LAROI

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: throughout any number of games on the Creative Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty map (code 4294-0410-6136), we must gather a total of five musical notes. They are all over the map at different points; it shouldn’t be hard to get five.

Dance in Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty

We dance on the map Wild Dreams: Afterparty by The Kid LAROI

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of the Creative Wild Dreams map: The Kid LAROI’s Afterparty (code 4294-0410-6136), we must use any gesture or dance. It’s not too mysterious. We just use any gesture or dance.

