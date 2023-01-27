Fortnite: The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Missions guide

The Missions of Wild dreams of The Kid LAROI are already available in Fortnite. Completing them allows us to get free items from The Kid LAROI in the game. Below we give you all the details about this new collaboration of Fortnite Chapter 4:
How to enter The Kid LAROI maps in Fortnite
The Missions of The Kid LAROI take place on two maps of the Creative mode of the game, and it is an additional experience to the concert per se. We can access them through the Discover tab or by entering their respective island codes:
- Wild Dreams by The Kid LAROI: island code 2601-0606-9081.
- Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty: island code 4294-0410-6136.
Fortnite: The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Missions
Additional Wild Dreams Objectives
- Complete 1 Wild Dreams Mission (0/1) – Reward: LAROI Signature spray
- Complete 3 Wild Dreams Missions (0/3) – Reward: LAROI Was Here graffiti and Love Again music
- Complete 5 Wild Dreams Missions (0/5) – Reward: LAROI and The Rogue loading screen and Thousand Miles music
The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Quests
- Destroy furniture in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams (0/2) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE
- Escape the beast in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE
- Defeat the beast in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP
- Complete The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams experience (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season XP
Wild Dreams Missions: The Kid LAROI Afterparty
- Collect musical notes in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams: The Afterparty (0/5) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE
- Dance in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams: The Afterparty (0/1) – Reward: 10,000 Season PE
The Kid LAROI Missions are available between 2023/01/28 00:00 CET and 2023/04/28 00:00 CET. In other words: we have three months to complete them. They are very simple and do not take long to make.
Smash furniture in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Creative map, we must destroy two pieces of furniture of any kind. As part of the concert we entered The Kid LAROI’s house; This is where we must hit the furniture with our beak and break at least two of them.
Escape the beast in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Creative map, we must escape from the giant fire wolf beast. This is done as part of the concert experience itself, so you don’t have to try too hard. We just move around the map.
Defeat the beast in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Creative map, we must defeat giant fire wolf beast. This is done as part of the concert experience itself, so you don’t have to try too hard. When we get to the part where we face this fearsome enemy, we simply shoot him with the Sunburst Gauntlet weapon that the game gives us. It doesn’t matter if we die; we revive automatically.
Complete The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams experience
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: complete a game of The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Creative map. There is no loss, we simply have to follow the instructions on the screen and move to where we are told.
Collect musical notes in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams: The Afterparty
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: throughout any number of games on the Creative map The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams: Afterparty, we must gather a total of five musical notes. They are all over the map at different points; it shouldn’t be hard to get five.
Dance in The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams: The Afterparty
What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of the Creative map The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams: The Afterparty, we must use any gesture or dance. It’s not too mysterious. We just use any gesture or dance.
