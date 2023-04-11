Fortnite: The Special Operations Squad arrives in the V24.20 update

Enjoy the collaboration of Attack on Titan in the new version of the battle royale that will include two of their most memorable weapons.

Fortnite Season 2 reaches halfway point with the update V24.20 and the collaboration with Attack on Titan. Now many players will be able to transform into one of the three characters that will join the pitched battle and deploy on the map with the 3D Maneuver Team or have explosive duels with the Lightning Lances.

The latest version of the battle royale, which has a large amount of content related to collaboration with anime, is now available for download. Part of the Special Operations Squad will be distributed between the Battle Pass and the Item Shop.

This is everything that the V24.20 update brought to Fortnite:

Collaboration with Attack on Titan

Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi and Mikasa ackerman will spearhead some of the anime’s work with Fortnite in Season 2. The first will be available to those who have purchased the premium battle pass through challenges that will include additional cosmetics. On the other hand, the last two will be sold in the object shop with two separate lots, one with the characters and another with their featured weapons.

In addition, the battle royale will implement other nods to Attack on Titan on the map. The Jaeger Family Basement It will be located in a corner of the Picturesque Plaza where many secrets are hidden. You may even find one of the new ones there. Scouting Corps Trunks which will grant either the 3D Maneuver Team or the Lightning Lances.

On the other hand there are small rewards for all players. Taking advantage of the missions of week 5 will be able to unlock he spray mikasa brave and grumpy levi emoticon who will be behind the next tests of A los tiros. It is worth mentioning that, to access the latter, you must have completed the “Treasure Hunt” and “Elimination Process” tasks.

Armament

3D maneuvering team Device that allows anchoring to move through the air and attack opponents that are located below When attacking with the blades you will return to the air to continue moving or prepare a new attack Can be found on the ground, chests and trunks of the Scouting Corps

Rare Kinetic Blade Unlike the epic, this one will have two charges of cutting charge Can be found on the ground and on kinetic blade supports

lightning spears Hand rockets that detonate to deal damage to enemies on both sides. They will also be able to pass through armored structures. They can be obtained from the ground, chests and trunks of the Scouting Corps



balance changes

Mythic Chaotic Pump Shotgun Reduced maximum headshot damage Reduced the number of shotguns found inside vaults in trio and in squad

Mythic Super Accelerated Pulse Rifle Reduced accuracy and rate of fire without using scope Reduced the number of rifles that drop when capturing a point of interest with a rift in trio and in squad



additional