Fortnite update contains files for a first-person mode

Fortnite could be in line for a first-person mode, thanks to files buried in a new update.

Earlier today, on January 31, Fortnite received a new update across all platforms (iOS and Android devices notwithstanding). Thanks to data miner Shiina in the tweet below, we now know that files related to a first-person mode were buried in the new Fortnite update, long enough for the data miner to trigger stealth mode.

In today’s update, Epic Games added new files for a first-person mode in Battle Royale. (Thanks to @AyeTSG for letting me know about this) pic.twitter.com/bG3ClFxbbDJanuary 31, 2023

In particular, these are files related to a first-person mode for the Battle Royale mode in Fortnite. If the new mode does end up appearing in Fortnite at some point in the future, it won’t just be limited to the creative part of the game, but it will launch into the traditional battle royale setting for players.

Fortnite Battle Royale has never really had different perspective modes in the years it’s been around, it’s always played from a third-person view. It’s not hard to see why Epic Games has held to this opinion, given that players spend a lot of money to get skins for their favorite characters in crossovers.

However, another battle royale rival, such as Call of Duty: Warzone 2, has kept modes that allow players to switch between first-person and third-person perspective. If first-person point of view ends up in Fortnite, we can expect it to split into its own separate mode like this, and not something you can toggle on the fly in any match.

