Fortnite: What characters could come in the next Star Wars collaboration?

Since the leak of the franchise’s new work with the battle royale, several names have come to light as possible additions.

A few weeks ago it had been leaked that a new collaboration with Star Wars was close to leaving in Fortnite. And days before the fourth of May there would be two characters who would represent her after having personalities like Han Solo, Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker in her ranks.

the leaker shiina He once again reminded the battle royale community that a new job with the franchise is still in force. Within the game files, part of its cosmetics are located that would have a better chance of appearing in the object store since they are exposed as possible lots.

The upcoming Star Wars skins seem to have these cosmetics in their set, based on the game files: Codename “CirrusVine”:

Skin, Back Bling, Pickaxe, Glider, Wrap Codename: “PlotTwist”:

Skin, Back Bling, Emote, Glider, Wrap, Pickaxe (I expect them to release around May 4, 2023) pic.twitter.com/hkQHUbeX13 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 14, 2023 «Upcoming Star Wars skins appear to have these cosmetics in their set, based on the game files:



Let’s remember that the new Star Wars collaboration in Fortnite would bring the Lightsabers again and, for the first time, the use of force as a combat resource. At the same time, two characters that would head it under with some sets under the name of CirrusVine and PlotTwist. In fact, since there is none that seems to be associated with the first, the second is the one that has had the most impact with the possibility.

These could be the possible figures to join the new work with the franchise according to the dates:

Ahsoka (recent presentation of her first trailer): Ahsoka Tano or Grand Admiral Thrawn

Ahsoka Tano or Grand Admiral Thrawn Star Wars (franchise in general): Anakin Skywalker or Darth Sidious

Anakin Skywalker or Darth Sidious Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (incoming release): Cal Kestis

Cal Kestis The Mandalorian (season 3 finale): Bo-Katan Kryze or Moff Gideon

Anakin Skywalker and Darth Sidious They are two names that have remained in the mouths of the players after the name of PlotTwist was exposed. The first due to his turn to the dark side and transformation as Darth Vader. Instead the second since it was Senator Palpatine himself who manipulated the policy of the Galactic Republic to ascend as Supreme Chancellor.

Until then it remains to wait for the official announcement by Epic Games from the new Star Wars collaboration. However, the aforementioned names are not ruled out, taking into account the material with which the franchise will be handling from now to the following months.