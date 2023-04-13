Fortnite will compensate players who publish their games in creative mode with 40% of their income

MADRID, March 23 (Portaltic/EP) –

Epic Games has announced the launch of a new system that rewards players of the Fortnite Creative mode: Battle Royalethanks to which it will share 40 percent of its net income with users who publish games in this universe.

This game has a creative mode that allows players to create content freely on their own creative islands, where they can set a set of rules and integrate custom elements.

Within the framework of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), which is being held these days in San Francisco (United States), the company has announced the launch of Creator Economy 2.0, a pay-per-participation system that will compensate creators who publish games in Fortnite.

These payments will be made monthly from the company to publishers on all eligible islands of the game, “including creator islands independent and Epic’s own islands, such as Battle Royale”, as explained in a statement.

Fortnite has also commented that since March 1 of this year, Epic began reserving 40 percent of its net income to distribute it based on the commitment created by the creative work of publishers in order to reward them “for their creative work” in the video game.

With this, he explained that the creators who will be rewarded must be over 18 years of age and that their in-game accounts have, at least, 90 days old. Likewise, he has pointed out that the payments are based on the operation of the islands based on popularity and its ability to retain users and attract the attention of other players.