Fortnite will have a collaboration with Attack on Titan, according to leak

The first season of Chapter 4 of Fortnite delivered many collaborations that gave something to talk about: from the fearsome Doom Slayer of DOOM to Geralt of Rivia de The Witcher. As we draw to a close, it’s time to look ahead to Season 2. What crossover will be coming in the next few weeks? It’s hard to say, but everything indicates that anime fans will be happy.

Will there be Attack on Titan content in Fortnite?

According to HYPEX and ShinnaBR, 2 of the biggest insiders in the free battle royale community, announced this week that there will be a collaboration with Attack on Titan in Season 2 of Chapter 4. Although the details are scarce, everything indicates that the secret skin of the next Battle Pass will be nothing more and nothing less than Eren Jaeger, protagonist of the animated series.

In addition, insiders comment that the Waist Grappler used by manga and anime characters will come to Fortnite. The release date for this supposed collaboration is unknown, but it is expected to debut sometime next season.

Of course, it is important to note that these reports lack official confirmation at the time of writing these lines, so we recommend taking them with a grain of salt and waiting until Epic Games rules on the matter.

Battle Royale is no stranger to anime. The first collaboration of this nature introduced cosmetics inspired by the protagonists of the series. Naruto. Last year, he debuted an ambitious crossover with Dragon Ball Z, which saw Goku, Vegeta, and more characters make it to the free-to-play title. Finally, content based on the anime debuted shortly after. My Hero Academia.

It is worth noting that Attack on Titan already had a collaboration with another popular shooter. Specifically, content inspired by the animated series came to Call of Duty: Vanguard involved in controversy, as the community attacked the design of the skins. With any luck, the crossover with Fortnite you will have better reception.

But tell us, are you excited about this supposed collaboration? Let us read you in the comments.

