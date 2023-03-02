Fortnite will have a collaboration with Attack on Titan, according to leak

EFE Latam Videos

The right closes ranks around Trump in his Republican “Woodstock”

National Harbor (USA), Mar 2 (EFE).- The American right-wing muscled this Thursday at its great annual convention, a “Woodstock” festival of the faithful of Donald Trump, according to some participants, in which the former president was extolled as the great savior of the country in the 2024 elections. But the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is held until Saturday in a convention center on the outskirts of Washington, does not have great figures on its stage of music, but to the main faces of the Republican party. Trump (2017-2021) will not participate until the closing, but he is already omnipresent. MAGA (Make America Great Again), the slogan he used in his first election campaign, decorates T-shirts, stickers and hats, all in the blue, red and white of the American flag. “This is a MAGA festival. A Woodstock MAGA. I want Trump and I want all the Americans and all the Republican candidates to support him. Trump is going to unite the Americans and bring independence,” Jonathan Riches explained to EFE. It is his fourth year at this meeting and, like many other attendees, he agrees that the former president “knows what is best for the country.” “He never turned his back on the Americans and the Americans are not going to give him back. He has lost some support, let’s be objective, but not the support of the people,” added Blake Marnell, a man dressed as a “wall”, alluding with the pattern of his suit to the border with Mexico. The border, the pandemic or the Chinese “spy” balloon shot down by Washington in early February dominate the panels and the conversation of the participants, who hope that Trump will return to the White House to “fix” the country. “Trump is the real president of the United States. Joe Biden is an impostor. And it’s not that I’m saying that. Just look at the Chinese Communist Party, the KGB in Moscow or the ayatollahs in Persia: no one treats Biden with respect because they understand that it has no legitimacy,” Steve Bannon told EFE. Trump’s controversial former adviser took a mass bath this Thursday. The studio in which he broadcasts his “War Room” podcast from this convention brought together followers of all ages in search of photos, an autograph or a simple greeting. Bannon is a leading voice of the global far-right and last October, in one of his usual court dates, was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to collaborate with the legislative committee that investigated the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. In Bannon’s opinion, Trump will achieve “a tremendous victory” in 2024. “The sheriff is coming back. If Trump had been in the White House there would not have been 50,000 deaths in Ukraine. We had peace with Trump and we will have it again when be president again.” In this meeting, their eventual adversaries in their Republican primaries are downplayed, be it the former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who announced her candidacy in February, or the current governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who is not has pronounced but it is a rising figure. “Trump really changed things,” said Rebecca Graul, an anesthetist from San Diego for whom the current president, Joe Biden, and the vice president, Kamala Harris, “have sold the country” and act “for their own benefit and not for that of people”. “The Biden Administration sucks”, as summed up by Senator John Kennedy, and the objective of those present is that “America is great again”, as Trump’s motto said. “We need to be the beacon for the rest of the world. (USA) It is a mark of freedom for all. Its light is flickering right now and we have very little time before it goes out. We believe that Trump can turn it on,” he stressed. Allyse Wolf. He has traveled from Texas, and the letter he wears on his shirt, along with those of his companions, forms the name of the ex-president, while the sequins on his jackets ooze with their colors the nationalism present in every corner of this event. . “Protecting the United States now,” said one of the phrases that crown the central stage, through which congressmen such as Ted Cruz or Jim Jordan have already passed, and that on Saturday awaits Trump and the former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. (c) EFE Agency