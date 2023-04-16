Fortnite will have an event in collaboration with Doctor Who according to reports

An event in collaboration with the Doctor Who franchise is reportedly coming to Fortnite or at least this is confirmed by a well-known leaker on Twitter.

Twitter user iFireMonkey, who regularly reports on Fortnite content ahead of its announcement, has suggested that the game is set to tie-in with the popular BBC sci-fi show.

According to them, the two-week event will be timed with the show’s 60th anniversary celebrations, which will kick off later this year.

“The item shop would have 2 skins, 2 pickaxes, 1 glider and 1 emoticon”, they affirm. iFireMonkey also posted an image of what is believed to be a very early version of the event tab in the in-game menu.

The menu features references to Tardis and UNIT, both from the long-running sci-fi show.

Fortnite has featured collaborations with several major brands over the years, including Star Wars, Dragonball Z, and more.

