Fortnite will have new skins of Leon and Claire from Resident Evil

Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite has officially started and it seems that this one will also bring surprises from the world of resident Evil with two skins inspired by the characters of Leon Scott Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

After the release of Fortnite MEGA (name season 2 of chapter 4) several dataminers They continue their search for the next surprises that the Epic Games Battle Royale will bring. This brings us to the following skins based on Leon and Claire, the protagonists of RE2 who look more than ready to land on the island.

see more

FORTNITE X RESIDENT EVIL pic.twitter.com/FK114sOxnH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 10, 2023

On the one hand we have Claire Redfield who appears with the set designed for her return in the remake of resident evil 2. On the other hand, Leon wears an outfit that seems to be inspired by the next adventure in the franchise. We can assume that both characters will arrive on the occasion of the next release of Resident Evil 4: Remake on March 24, 2023. Even so, its first trial version (DEMO) with which you can escape from the man with the chainsaw ..

Returning to Fortnite MEGA, this season 2 of chapter 4 just started on March 10, 2023 and the date on which both will arrive at the title store or if they will include other outfits or accessories such as picks, backpack, gliders or custom gestures still remains to be known.

Will you try to get the skins of Leon and Claire in Fortnite? Among the first surprises of this season we have as the most outstanding the addition of Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan, in addition to new game mechanics and a new scenario added to the island from the previous season.

***

Do not miss the best content of Código Spaghetti through our channel Youtube.