‘Fortnite’ will offer a Bandcamp radio station

Fortnite brings independent music to its gaming platform with a new soundtrack option called Radio Underground. The playlist, selected by the editors of bandcampwill be available until March 8, when Season 1 of Chapter 4 of battle royale of the game.

Fortnite creator Epic Games purchased Bandcamp in March 2022, and this new initiative marks the first integration between Epic’s flagship game and the independent music marketplace and service.

At the time of the acquisition, Epic noted its “vision to build a marketplace ecosystem of creators of content, technology, games, art, music, and more” as one of the reasons behind the deal, while Bandcamp founder/CEO , Ethan Diamondnoted that the association would help him expand internationally.

The 11 tracks and artists on the offer combine some international artists (Jungle Rat USA from Panama, Pale Blue Eyes from the UK and the New Zealand group The Beths), as well as American artists such as Starflyer 59, Ronnie Martin, Gladie, Pow Wow!, PE, De Lux, Pool Kids and Ginger Root.

Initially, the acquisition of a well-loved independent platform such as bandcamp by a game company like Epic was viewed with some skepticism as to what the overall plan was for any integration between the two, although it was clear to both parties at the time that Bandcamp would continue to operate as a separate entity.

But this announcement also offers a hint at how the two can be seamlessly combined, providing Epic with easily licensable music that you can add to your gaming experience. Fortnite while also offering another opportunity for Bandcamp artists to find airplay for their music.