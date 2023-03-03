Fortnite would have a new collaboration with Resident Evil

Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield would arrive at Epic’s Battle Royale.

Previously featuring characters like Jill Valentine and Chris Redfieldthe franchise resident Evil would be present again Fortnite.

More than a year ago, Epic Games’ Battle Royale received skins from Chris and Jill in a collaboration that also included other elements of the Capcom saga such as the characters green, red and blue herbs or the typewriter.

Now, the same insiders of Fortnitewhich previously already advanced the arrival of Eren Yaeger as a secret skin from the next battle pass of the new season, make it known that Fortnite I would collaborate with resident Evil for two new skins.

ShiinaBR and HYPEX, through their social networks, inform that Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield aim to join Fortnite in the Season 2.

Unlike Eren Yaeger’s Attack on Titan that it would be a battle pass skin, Leon and Claire would arrive straight to the store to be bought.

At the moment it is unknown if the skins will have a single aspect or, as in the cases of Chris and Jill, they would come with two styles each and additional objects.

Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite still does not have an official date for its start, remembering that Season 1 It will end on Wednesday, March 8..

