Fortnite would have a ‘smart’ gun that automatically aims

With each update, Epic Games adds new elements to its ‘battle royale’, gets rid of others and changes many others. We all end up missing something that went to the vault, but we cannot deny that this is compensated by the originality of the new toys. Thanks to a leak we can learn about a new ‘smart gun’ for Fortnite which will automatically aim and track enemies.

That sounds too good or too bad to be true. Let’s see what this is about.

HYPEX, a well-known leaker and whistleblower for the game, revealed through his Twitter account the new ‘lock-on pistol’ that should be coming to the game in the next few weeks. This one looks like this.

The in-game description for this new weapon reads as follows: “Specialized pistol that automatically aims and tracks a target. Exceptionally useful during high speed chases.”

How will the auto aiming smart gun work in Fortnite?

As you can see in the beta gameplay video below, aiming with this “smart gun” will spawn a large area within which we must keep the target. The longer we have it in it, the gun will fire more bullets and more accurately. There will also be a considerable delay between bursts to ensure some balance.

As you can see, this is an extremely useful weapon with the potential to infuriate opponents. If we can gank someone and keep them in the target area before they realize we’re there, we can do a lot of damage.

It goes without saying that this information is not official and that this “smart gun” that automatically aims could change a lot in its operation when it finally arrives. Fortniteif it really comes.

When would this pistol arrive in the game?

According to some informants, this weapon should be added to the game with the update of the Tuesday April 18, 2023. This, of course, has not been confirmed by Epic Games and we cannot ensure that that date will actually arrive until we have an official statement.

That reminds us, are they having fun with the three-dimensional maneuvering team of the collaboration with Attack on Titan?

Fountain: Hypex, andredotuasset