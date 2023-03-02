Fortnite x Attack on Titan is real, and Eren Jaeger will be the skin of season 2

Fortnite has had crossovers with oh god, including anime like Naruto and Dragon Ball. But one of the most dreamed of crossovers, with Attack on Titanit hasn’t happened yet… until very soon!

According to the two biggest “insiders” in the Fortnite world, Shiina and HYPEXthe crossover with Attack on Titan will happen next season, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and Eren Jaeger will be one of the battle pass skins.

And when does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 start? It’s coming soon, because the current season 1 ends on March 8, so season 2 will start no later than two days later, the friday march 10.

Everything we know about the Attack on Titan crossover with Fortnite

Next week we will see Eren Jaeger’s skin in Fortniteand we will know if Epic Games prepares another class of news, such as the appearance of the titans on the map for a limited time, as a fan imagined last year.

What we will have are the hooks used by titane hunterss to move quickly through the trees, confirm the leakers, which probably work in a similar way to the net launchers.

Of course, you may not be able to play with it from launch, since Eren would be the secret skin of the season passso maybe we will have to wait a few weeks before it is available.

The crossover also takes place coinciding with the broadcast of the first part of the definitive end of Attack on Titan (which opens on March 3).

Interestingly, Call of Duty was the first game as a service that included Attack on Titan crossovers… although I don’t know if they matched much in that realistic game…

If you haven’t finished Season 1 of Fortnite, now is the time: Starting on March 2, Epic Games will be awarding experience boosts that will help you unlock the final tiers of the pass more quickly, which ends a little earlier than expected. Take the opportunity to complete all the weekly challenges that you have left in Fornite!