Fortnite X Attack on Titan leaked! This will be the expected crossover and the first skin of Season 2

It had to end up happening. When the crossover came out between Attack on Titan and Warzone I already commented on it at the time: it would be a matter of time before I ended up celebrating another one with Fortnite at some point. Well then: the bomb has just been dropped by one of the most important leakers in the battle royale community, which is called HYPEX.

This has begun to launch the first leaks about what we can expect from the next Season 2 of Chapter 4 of Fortnite, which will be released, supposedly, on March 9. For this reason, and taking into account that we are dealing with a source that has been practically one hundred percent correct with the leaks that it has released in the past about the game, then I leave you with all that it has said.

Attack on Titan X Fortnite: the crossover of the year

It looks like, there will be an Attack on Titan skin in the Battle Pass of the next season of the game 👈

👈 Specifically, it is said that Eren will be the secret skin of the same ❗

❗ The collaboration will release a Mythic item: a team of special maneuvers that will be identical to the one we can see in the anime manga ❗

❗ Taking into account that this would be the secret skin of the Battle Pass, this event could take place a month and a half after the actual premiere of the next season of the game ❓

❓ That is to say; My bet is that it would be done at the beginning of the month of May ⏰

This is the first leaked skin of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

The skin in question that has been leaked will become part of the Battle Pass 👈

👈 Is about a kind of lizard with a humanoid shape ❗

❗ Then I leave you with the image that has been leaked from it so that you can take a look at it with your own eyes

Finally, I just have to remind you that more details may be leaked about the next season of Fortnite until it premieres on March 9. Therefore, I will be attentive to any news that arises in this regard to be able to bring it to you as soon as possible.