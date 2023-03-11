Fortnite x Attack on Titan reveals its first image of Eren Jaeger

A few days after its next shutdown, Epic Games gave us a taste of how great the collaboration between Fortnite and Attack on Titan thanks to a beautiful wallpaper starring Eren jaeger.

The young man who once dreamed of freeing humanity from the Titans will now find himself in a new scenario in season 2 of chapter 4 of Fortnite, same that Epic users will be able to enjoy very soon.

“There is more to explore beyond the walls” With this sentence Fortnite presents its new scenario for season 2 of Fortnite chapter 4, which has been characterized by a “neon” theme in a city with a lot of Japanese folklore thanks to its large and bright buildings… without a doubt an ideal setting for weren and others characters of Attack on Titan fly over it thanks to its three-dimensional maneuvering equipment that is also rumored to become the new “hook” to move around the map.

What will be in Fortnite x Attack on Titan?

In the first details between the union of Fortnite and Attack on Titan It seems that this goes beyond a temporary collaboration. According to the dataminers, it would include a Eren Jaeger skin within the battle pass, either by getting level 100 of the Battle Pass or as a “surprise skin” a month after starting season 2 of chapter 4.

would also be included the Three Dimensional Maneuvering Team (3DMG)one of the flagship devices in the titans series whose mechanism allows its user to move at high speeds through the air (just like Spider-Man’s webs or Indiana Jones’ Hook).

Attack on Titan it would be the third franchise of anime that lands in the world of Fortnite following in the footsteps of other collaborations such as those of dragonball and My Hero Academia.

What did you think of the new image of Eren Jaeger in the collaboration of Fortnite x Attack on Titan?

