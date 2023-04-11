Fortnite x Attack on Titan: skins, weapons, accessories, packages and everything that comes in their first collaboration

Finally the collaboration of Fortnite x Attack on Titan! With a new trailer and update Fortnite has released all the accessory skins and packages that will be available from this April 11 in the store of this Battle Royale.

Now we will have to gather each and every one of the additions that will include the first day of Fortnite x Attack on Titan. But before that you must see the precious and new trailer of this collaboration

The gameplay of Fortnite will be changed with the arrival of two new teams inspired by the series of Attack on Titan. First of all we have the arrival of the “lightning spears” inside the chests of the scouting corps as powerful projectiles capable of exploding fortifications upon contact with them.

Finally the jewel in the crown that was announced since the launch of season 2 of chapter 4 of Fortnite: the three-dimensional maneuvering equipment arrives as a “mythical accessory” which works like the new island hook. We can move through the air and descend when attacking with the steel bamboo blades.

Following the trip to the store Fortnite, we find the individual characters and packs that include the collaboration. The skins of Mikasa Ackerman and Levi Ackerman. they can be purchased individually for 1,500 bucks with each of their respective customizable styles and backpacks.

Now if your goal is to reunite the Ackerman clan both characters can be purchased in a bundle of 2,200 bucks with all its accessories and an exclusive loading screen of the collaboration

finally the lot “special operations equipment” includes a whole range of backpacks, pickaxe, glider and emotes inspired by the Attack on Titan series:

Survey Corps Cloak (Backpack)

(Backpack)

Steel Bamboo Blades (Peak)

Survey Corps Glider

Titan Rush (Freestyle) – Emote

Titan run (rampage) – emote

Titan rush (rush) – emote

Mikasa doing the Titan run emotes 😭 pic.twitter.com/ebveR8MXI0 —Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) April 11, 2023

What did you think of the collaboration? Fortnite x Attack on Titan until now? Don’t forget that starting today (April 11, 2023) you will also be able to unlock Eren Jaeger within the battle pass by completing the character’s special missions.

