Fortnite x Coachella 2023: Missions guide and how to get free prizes

They are already active in Fortnite the Missions of coachellaas part of the event coachella 2023. On this page of our guide we tell you how to complete each Mission of this new set of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

Fortnite Chapter 4 – Season 2: Coachella Missions

Additional Coachella Island Objectives

Complete 1 Coachella Island Mission (0/1) – Reward: Coachella Sunset Graffiti

Complete 3 Coachella Island Missions (0/3) – Reward: Cactus Eye emoticon

Complete 5 Coachella Island Missions (0/5) – Reward: DJ Cactus graffiti

Week 1

Travel a certain distance in the sky stream of Coachella Island (0/36,000) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Jump on jumping platforms on Coachella Island (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Gather hidden musical notes in Journey to the Coachella Island Mirage (0/4) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Collect coins on Coachella Island (0/5) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

week 2

Use a graffiti on Coachella Island (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Launch fireworks on Coachella Island (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

The Coachella Island Missions are completed on this creative island whose code is 5449-4207-1280.

Complete Coachella Island Missions

Official Artwork of Coachella 2023 Free Rewards in Fortnite

The Additional Objectives of Coachella Island ask us to complete a total of five Missions of this event. Completing them will earn you the Coachella Sunset Spray, the Cactus Eye Emoticon, and the DJ Cactus Spray.

Travel some distance in the Coachella Island Sky Stream

We rise in the air with these mechanisms

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of matches on Coachella Island, we must use the air currents to travel a total of 36,000 meters of distance. At different points on this creative map there are air currents that make us fly. We must take them to rise, but be aware that flight time only counts if we don’t deploy the hang glider.

We flew after using a current in the sky

Jump off the jumping pads at Coachella Island

This is what the jump pads look like

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a Coachella Island game, we must jump on top of any Jump Platform. Simply use any jump pad that connects the mini-islands to each other to complete the Mission.

Collect hidden musical notes in Journey to the Coachella Island Mirage

This is what the musical notes that we must pick up look like

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of matches on Coachella Island, we must collect a total of four hidden coins in Journey to the Mirage. We access this area of ​​the map through this entry:

We access the Journey to the Mirage through this part

Once inside we have to move forward avoiding the obstacles and collecting the musical notes.

Collect coins on Coachella Island

This is what the coins that we must collect look like

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of matches on Coachella Island, we must collect a total of five coins. In different points of the islands we will see coins. They are not too hidden; With a little exploring we shouldn’t have any trouble finding them.

Launches fireworks on Coachella Island

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of matches on Coachella Island, we must launch three fireworks.

Use a graffiti on Coachella Island

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a Coachella Island game, we should use any graffiti. We simply open the gesture wheel, go to Graffiti and use the one that gives us the most anger.

Author’s Note: This guide will be updated when the second set of Quests is added.

As always, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with several important aspects of the current season of the game, including what Exotic weapons and what Mythical weapons there are.