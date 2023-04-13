Fortnite x Coachella 2023: new event, Missions, new skins and free rewards

coachella is back in 2023 in Fortniteand brings with it a multitude of novelties: new skins, Missionsand free rewards. In this news we tell you everything there is to know about Fortnite x Coachella.

Fortnite x Coachella: new island of Creative mode

Enlarge Official Artwork of Coachella Island in Fortnite

From April 14 at 21:00 CEST to April 28 at 18:00 CEST we can play new Creative Island Coachella Island, created by Alliance Studios. In it we can enjoy the music of Porter Robinson. The island code is 5449-4207-1280.

Fortnite x Coachella: Missions with free rewards

From April 14 at 21:00 CEST to April 28 at 18:00 CEST the first ones are available Coachella missions in Fortnite. The second batch of Missions They’re available between April 21 at 21:00 CEST until April 28 at 18:00 CEST.

Enlarge Fortnite x Coachella 2023 Free Rewards

Completing all these Missions we can earn XP and you are free rewards:

Graffiti DJ Cactus (can be achieved with the first or second Missions).

music look at the sky (can be achieved with the first or second Missions).

Cactus Eye Emoticon (can be achieved with the first or second Missions).

Coachella Sunset Graffiti (can only be obtained with the second Missions).

Fortnite x Coachella Challenge 2023: How to Earn Rewards

The Fortnite x Coachella 2023 event has also brought with it a small website challenge. we have to complete it until April 24, 2023 at 05:59 CEST. If we complete it, we will get rewards like the Coachella Island loading screen.

Enlarge Coachella Island Loading Screen

How to complete the Mission? Very easy:

We logged into the Fortnite x Coachella website with our Fortnite/Epic Games account. We consult the tasks that we have to carry out. We complete the task by playing Fortnite, and we return to the web to verify that the progress has indeed been updated. We claim the rewards and we will get them at the Ticket Office the next time we log into Fortnite.

These are the free rewards that we can obtain and their respective tasks:

Travel 1000 units of distance in a vehicle in Battle Royale or Zero Construction between April 13 and 24, 2023 to get the Coachella Island loading screen. In construction. In construction.

Coachella on Fortnite Idol Radio

Enlarge Coachella “hijacks” Idol Radio

During the event, in the Idol Radio What can we hear while riding different vehicles in Fortnite? Music from the artists invited to Coachella 2023 will sound.

Fortnite x Coachella: new Fortnitegraphy contest

Enlarge New Photography contest with Fortnite x Coachella

As part of Fortnite x Coachella 2023, a new new Fortnitegraphy contest. The theme in this case is good vibes. To participate, simply upload photos to the subreddit r/FortNiteBR with the hashtag #Fortography before 04/18/2023. Favorite Epic Games snapshots will appear on Coachella Island in the Art Park area.

Enlarge The winning photos of the contest will appear in this part of Coachella Island

Fortnite x Coachella 2023: new skins from the store

The 2023 Coachella event in Fortnite also brings new skins and cosmetic items to the store:

Enlarge Official artwork of the new skin High Desert

Enlarge Official artwork of the Aurora style of the skin High Desert

High Desert Skin (includes additional Aurora style)

Swirling Sunset Backpacking Accessory

Crystalline Cactus Harvesting Tool

Enlarge Official artwork of the new skin Lyrical Desert Dawn

Enlarge Official artwork of the Aurora style of the skin Lyrical Desert Dawn

Desert Dawn Lyric Skin (includes additional Aurora style)

Backpacking accessory Geometric Sounds

Plasma Palm Harvesting Tool

It also arrives at the store along with these two new skins and their objects on Desert Breeze reactive wrap.

Enlarge Desert Breeze Wrap fortnite coachella 2023 event new skins creative island missions free prizes

All these objects will be available in the Fortnite store from 04/14/2023 at 02:00 CEST.

Fortnite x Coachella: new Pasito a pasito emotes from Burna Boy and I asked from Bad Bunny

Enlarge New Burna Boy and Bad Bunny emotes arrive in the Fortnite store

As part of the Fortnite x Coachella event, two are coming to the in-game store. new gestures of the idol series: Step by step of Burna Boy and I wonder of Bad Bunny. Both emotes will be available in the Fortnite store on Friday, April 14 at 02:00 CEST.

