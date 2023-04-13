Fortnite x Coachella 2023: new event, Missions, new skins and free rewards

coachella is back in 2023 in Fortniteand brings with it a multitude of novelties: new skins, Missionsand free rewards. In this news we tell you everything there is to know about Fortnite x Coachella.
Fortnite x Coachella: new island of Creative mode
From April 14 at 21:00 CEST to April 28 at 18:00 CEST we can play new Creative Island Coachella Island, created by Alliance Studios. In it we can enjoy the music of Porter Robinson. The island code is 5449-4207-1280.
Fortnite x Coachella: Missions with free rewards
From April 14 at 21:00 CEST to April 28 at 18:00 CEST the first ones are available Coachella missions in Fortnite. The second batch of Missions They’re available between April 21 at 21:00 CEST until April 28 at 18:00 CEST.
Completing all these Missions we can earn XP and you are free rewards:
Fortnite x Coachella Challenge 2023: How to Earn Rewards
The Fortnite x Coachella 2023 event has also brought with it a small website challenge. we have to complete it until April 24, 2023 at 05:59 CEST. If we complete it, we will get rewards like the Coachella Island loading screen.
How to complete the Mission? Very easy:
These are the free rewards that we can obtain and their respective tasks:
Coachella on Fortnite Idol Radio
During the event, in the Idol Radio What can we hear while riding different vehicles in Fortnite? Music from the artists invited to Coachella 2023 will sound.
Fortnite x Coachella: new Fortnitegraphy contest
As part of Fortnite x Coachella 2023, a new new Fortnitegraphy contest. The theme in this case is good vibes. To participate, simply upload photos to the subreddit r/FortNiteBR with the hashtag #Fortography before 04/18/2023. Favorite Epic Games snapshots will appear on Coachella Island in the Art Park area.
Fortnite x Coachella 2023: new skins from the store
The 2023 Coachella event in Fortnite also brings new skins and cosmetic items to the store:
It also arrives at the store along with these two new skins and their objects on Desert Breeze reactive wrap.
All these objects will be available in the Fortnite store from 04/14/2023 at 02:00 CEST.
Fortnite x Coachella: new Pasito a pasito emotes from Burna Boy and I asked from Bad Bunny
As part of the Fortnite x Coachella event, two are coming to the in-game store. new gestures of the idol series: Step by step of Burna Boy and I wonder of Bad Bunny. Both emotes will be available in the Fortnite store on Friday, April 14 at 02:00 CEST.
