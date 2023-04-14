Fortnite x Coachella 2023: New event, quests, new outfits, and free rewards

Coachella is coming back to Fortnite in 2023, bringing with it a host of new features: new outfits, quests, and free rewards. In this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Fortnite x Coachella.

Fortnite x Coachella: New Creative Mode Island

From April 14th at 3 PM ET until April 28th, 2023 at 12 PM ET, we will be able to play on the new Creative Coachella Island created by Alliance Studios. There we will be able to enjoy the music of Porter Robinson. The island code is 5449-4207-1280.

Fortnite x Coachella: Quests with Free Rewards

The first batch of Coachella Quests will be available in Fortnite from April 14 at 3 PM ET to April 28, 2023 at 12 PM ET. The second set of quests will be available between April 21 at noon ET and April 28, 2023 at noon ET.

By completing all of these quests, we can earn XP and these free rewards:

Hi-Fi Cacti Spray (Earnable from either the first or second set of Quests)

Look At The Sky Lobby Track (Earnable from either first or second set of Quests)

Cact-eye Emoticon (Earnable from either the first or second set of Quests)

Coachella Sunset Spray (Earnable from the second set of Quests only)

Fortnite x Coachella Challenge: how to win rewards

The Fortnite x Coachella 2023 event has also brought with it a small web challenge. We have to complete it until April 23, 2023, at 11:59 PM ET. If we complete it, we will get rewards like the Coachella Island Loading Screen.

How do I complete the mission? Very simple:

We will log into the Fortnite x Coachella website using our Fortnite/Epic Games account. We see the tasks we need to complete. We complete the task by playing Fortnite and go back to the website to check that our progress has actually been updated. We claim the rewards and receive them in the locker the next time we log in to Fortnite.

Coachella on Fortnite Icon Radio

For the duration of the event, Icon Radio, which we can listen to while riding in various vehicles in Fortnite, will play music from the artists invited to Coachella 2023.

Fortnite x Coachella: New Photography Contest

As part of Fortnite x Coachella 2023, a new Fortography contest is available again. This time the theme is good vibes. To participate, simply upload photos to the r/FortNiteBR subreddit with the hashtag #Fortography before April 18. Epic Games’ favorite snapshots will be displayed at the Fortography Art Park on Coachella Island.

Fortnite x Coachella 2023: New Outfits in the Store

The Coachella 2023 event in Fortnite also brings new outfits and cosmetic items to the store:

Sunset Alto outfit (includes the Aurora Visualizer alt Style)

Sunset Swirl Back Bling

Crystalline Cactus Pickaxe

Dawn Lyric Outfits (includes the Aurora Visualizer alt Style)

Airflow Vibes Back Bling

Electropalm Staff Pickaxe

Along with these two new outfits and their items, the Desert Breeze Wrap is also coming to the store.

All of these items will be available in the Fortnite store starting on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8pm ET.

New Burna Boy and Bad Bunny emotes coming to the Fortnite store

As part of the Fortnite x Coachella event, two new Idol Series emotes are coming to the in-game store – Burna Boy’s Slide Stride and Bad Bunny’s Ask Me. Both emotes will be available in the Fortnite Store on April 13 at 8pm ET.