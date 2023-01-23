Fortnite x Dead Space crossover: release date, cosmetics and more

Fortnite would be preparing for the arrival of Dead Space on the island and here is everything we know so far such as the release date, the cosmetics it will bring and the crossover leaks.

The first time we heard about the crossover from Fortnite and Dead Space was in December 2022. Insider Gaming sources claimed that the content would be released in January, a few days before the release of Dead Space remake.

Although Epic Games and EA have not commented on the matter, data miners have backed up these claims by finding code indicating the release date and the cosmetic items it would bring with it.

Fortnite x Dead Space Rumored Release Date

The Fortnite leaker shiina (via Jinskow) says that Dead Space’s Isaac Clarke has been confirmed to arrive on the Fortnite Island on January 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

That is, a few days before the remake of the game launches on PC and consoles a few days later on January 27.

The leak also sheds light on the cosmetic items that will come with Isaac in Fortnite. On the one hand, players can expect a plasma cutting pickaxe inspired by the protagonist’s signature weapon.

In the same way and on the other hand, the Back Bling 1 consists of an HP bar that will change based on the player’s health, similar to the RIG that Isaac carries in Dead Space. And the Back Bling 2 will turn blue when the character doesn’t take damage and red when he does.

Finally, we have to remember that at the time of writing these lines, neither Epic Games nor Electronic Arts have yet confirmed the crossover between the two.

Most likely, we will have more information in the next few hours from the game to be confirmed.