Fortnite x Doctor Who: all the details of the filtered collaboration

The fans of Fortnite and doctor who they are in luck, because a new collaboration in which several skinscosmetic items and even weapons and objects of the series will come to the game. In this news we tell you all we know about Fortnite x Doctor Who:

Fortnite x Doctor Who: everything we know about the new collaboration

On April 17, the prolific data miner iFireMonkey tweeted several key facts about the Doctor Who collaboration in Fortnite. This is not something that is currently in the game filesbut it is information that has been transmitted to him by a insider. Let’s go by parts:

The cosmetic objects of Doctor Who in Fortnite would be the following:

Skin of the 14th Doctor (David Tennant)

Skin of the 15th Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa)

hang glider TARDIS

Gesture Role Psychic

Harvesting Tool Sonic Staff

Harvesting Tool Dalek Manipulator Arm

The Doctor Who collaboration will also have a small event called UNIT Code Red!, with which we can win free rewards themed on the series, just as it already happened with, for example, the Dragon Ball Super event.

There will also be Doctor Who weapons and items in Fortnite:

UNIT Advanced Rifle

Wrarth Warrior Cannon

In fact, of the UNIT Advanced Rifle there is even a leaked image:

The official date on which this event would take place is not yet known, but it is speculated that it could be in November 2023 coinciding with the premiere of the special episodes of the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. In any case, we insist that there is still no official information about it.

As always, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with the most interesting aspects of the new season of the game, such as how to level up quickly or how to complete all the Missions.

Sources: Twitter/iFireMonkey, Twitter/FN_Assist