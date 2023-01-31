Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super will have a new collaboration soon, are the Gamma brothers coming to the island?

Dragon Ball Super Y Fortnite They are about to join forces very soon and it is that an image was shared from the official Battle Royale site which already lets us glimpse what Epic Games is up to with the Akira Toriyama series.

The image in question is quite simple but boy does it open up a range of possibilities within the game: we can see a rocky landscape inside the island and flying over it is a ship with the Red Ribbon insignia (Red Patrol for the guys) … the collaboration will be on January 31, 2023so there are less than 24 hours left to know what this announcement is about.

Undoubtedly a stir especially for fans of both the battle royale and said anime, and as always the theories are already beginning to circulate in networks. Let’s remember that the Red Patrol was the main antagonist of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero And that leads to new possibilities:

A stage dedicated to the new facilities of the Red Ribbon (translated into a new section of the island or an island with its own game mode).

Characters related to the red patrol (Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Cell Max),

A temporary event (projection of the series perhaps?).

The coin is in the air and although some theories sound less likely than others, it is a fact that in the next 24 hours the world of dragonball I will arrive at Fortnite once again

What do you think the next collaboration of Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super?

