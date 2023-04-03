Fortnite X Star Wars for Chapter 4

The force is powerful in Fortnitewhich rejoins ties with Star Wars for a new event that will arrive in the short term during this same Chapter 4 – Season 2. Well, it is always a good time for a return to Star Wars.

A new event to commemorate that 2023 will also be an important year for the universe of Star Warswhich is in full season 3 of The Mandalorian and prepares the premieres, still without a date, both of season 2 of Andor like the highly anticipated premiere of Ahsokaas well as Skeleton Crew.

A new male Star Wars x Fortnite skin will be releasing in Chapter 4 – Season 2 codenamed “Plot Twist” — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2023

Of course, at the moment there is nothing official, but rarely is a member of the community as respected as iFireMonkeywho also advances that we will have a new skin of Star Wars in Fortnite which bears the code name ‘Plot Twist’.

Since we already have Darth Vader, it could be the skin of Anakin Skywalker himself according to your style Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Or play through one of the latest movies and talk about Senator Palpatine, with or without his Emperor form.

In addition to this, it is expected the return of the lightsabers and all the game they offer, as well as the special abilities that we usually have in the events of Star Wars. Likewise, imperial ships could arrive on the island, causing the arrival of stormtroopers and Darth Vader himself as on previous occasions.

Although we will know the exact details later, either with new leaks, or when Fortnite decide to make official all the new content of this event that will arrive in the next days or weeks of this Chapter 4 – Season 2.