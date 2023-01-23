Fortnite x The Kid LAROI: concert dates and times and how to watch it live

Epic Games gives all the details about the new event/concert of The Kid LAROI in Fortnitein addition to the launch of his skins and accessories. In this news we give you all the details, including when is the concert, what time Y how to watch live:
Wild Dreams concert of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite: dates, times and how to watch live
The Wild Dreams concert of The Kid LAROI is celebrated on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 01:00 a.m. CET in Fortnite.
Several new songs by this Australian artist will be heard on the island, including “love again“, which opens together with the concert. Below we leave you the exact dates and times in different Spanish-speaking countries:
The Kid LAROI’s Sueños Salvajes concert will take place on a Creativo map. There will be active a set of The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Quests which will allow all attendees get experience and cosmetic items from The Kid LAROI:
The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Quest Set will be available between 2023/01/28 00:00 CET and 2023/04/28 00:00 CET. To complete them, we have to enter the Creative Map Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI from the Discover tab, or using the island code 2601-0606-9081.
Besides this map, there is also another one called Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty Available in the same period that we have previously discussed; We can also join by looking for it from the Discover tab or with the island code 4294-0410-6136.
Skins of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite: all its accessories and when they will be in the store
Epic Games has also shown what the two are like skins of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. Yes, you have read correctly: there is not one, but it has two. All of the following items will be available in the in-game store at a price to be determined from 01/27/2023 at 01:00 CET:
Skin The Kid LAROI in Fortnite
Skin The Rogue LAROI in Fortnite
The following items are common to The Kid LAROI:
The objects of the last list (the two gestures and the music Stay) They can be purchased individually or as part of the Initial Lot of LAROIwhich also includes the Wild Dreams loading screen:
The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite: dates, times and how to get your free skin
The 01/24/2023 a Zero Construction Duos tournament called The Kid LAROI Cup. As the name suggests, The highest scoring players in each region will be able to get The Kid LAROI skin (along with his backpack) and The Rogue LAROI skin (along with his backpack and pickaxe) for free.. In addition, for getting at least eight points, we will get the LAROI banner icon and the LAROI Smile emoticon for free.
The scoring system is as follows:
