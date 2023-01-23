Fortnite x The Kid LAROI: concert dates and times and how to watch it live

Epic Games gives all the details about the new event/concert of The Kid LAROI in Fortnitein addition to the launch of his skins and accessories. In this news we give you all the details, including when is the concert, what time Y how to watch live:

The Wild Dreams concert of The Kid LAROI is celebrated on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 01:00 a.m. CET in Fortnite.

Several new songs by this Australian artist will be heard on the island, including “love again“, which opens together with the concert. Below we leave you the exact dates and times in different Spanish-speaking countries:

Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 01:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28.

Spain (Canary Islands): 00:00 on Saturday, January 28.

Argentina , Brazil , Chili Y Uruguay : 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

bolivian , Cuba , Dominican Republic Y Venezuela : 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Panama Y Peru : 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras Y Nicaragua: 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27.

The Kid LAROI’s Sueños Salvajes concert will take place on a Creativo map. There will be active a set of The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Quests which will allow all attendees get experience and cosmetic items from The Kid LAROI:

Enlarge We can get these items for free by completing The Kid LAROI Missions in Fortnite

Music Love Again

Music Thousand Thousands

LAROI and The Rogue Loading Screen

Graffiti LAROI Was Here

LAROI Signature Graffiti

The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Quest Set will be available between 2023/01/28 00:00 CET and 2023/04/28 00:00 CET. To complete them, we have to enter the Creative Map Wild Dreams of The Kid LAROI from the Discover tab, or using the island code 2601-0606-9081.

Enlarge Loading Screen “LAROI and The Rogue”

Besides this map, there is also another one called Wild Dreams: The Kid LAROI Afterparty Available in the same period that we have previously discussed; We can also join by looking for it from the Discover tab or with the island code 4294-0410-6136.

Skins of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite: all its accessories and when they will be in the store

Epic Games has also shown what the two are like skins of The Kid LAROI in Fortnite. Yes, you have read correctly: there is not one, but it has two. All of the following items will be available in the in-game store at a price to be determined from 01/27/2023 at 01:00 CET:

Skin The Kid LAROI in Fortnite

Enlarge Official art of the skin The Kid LAROI in Fortnite

Skin The Kid LAROI (includes the Electrified style in addition to the default one)

Get My Bag Back Bling (includes two styles: default blue and Always Alone in pink)

Skin The Rogue LAROI in Fortnite

Enlarge Official art of the skin The Rogue LAROI in Fortnite

Skin The Rogue LAROI (includes the Electrified style in addition to the default)

Tragic Saber backpack accessory

Tragic Saber Harvesting Tool

LAROI Improvisation Wrapper

The following items are common to The Kid LAROI:

Enlarge Official art of The Kid LAROI accessories in Fortnite

Gesture Stay Afloat

King Heart Gesture

music stay

The objects of the last list (the two gestures and the music Stay) They can be purchased individually or as part of the Initial Lot of LAROIwhich also includes the Wild Dreams loading screen:

Enlarge Wild Dreams Loading Screen

The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite: dates, times and how to get your free skin

Enlarge Official announcement of The Kid LAROI Cup in Fortnite

The 01/24/2023 a Zero Construction Duos tournament called The Kid LAROI Cup. As the name suggests, The highest scoring players in each region will be able to get The Kid LAROI skin (along with his backpack) and The Rogue LAROI skin (along with his backpack and pickaxe) for free.. In addition, for getting at least eight points, we will get the LAROI banner icon and the LAROI Smile emoticon for free.

Enlarge Free rewards for getting 8 points in The Kid LAROI Cup

The scoring system is as follows:

Victory Royale: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th and 19th: 4 points

20th and 21st: 3 points

22nd and 23rd: 2 points

24th and 25th: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

