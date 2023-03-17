Fortnite’s creative mode receives the Unreal Engine 5 tool on March 22

Over the past five years, Fortnite has become the king of battle royale. After an initial domination of PUBG Battlegrounds, the Epic Games game has chained success after success with its new chapters, seasons, collaborations, and events.

However, Epic Games does not want a single mistake. And that is why Fortnite faces a new stage both at a playable and technical level.

To begin with, Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4, known as MEGA, is now available, which incorporates a cyberpunk-themed map with new challenges and collaboration with Attack on Titan (and soon with Akira).

VIDEO MEGA: Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 – Gameplay Trailer

Not to forget, Epic has also released its new self-publishing tool, which highlights Valve’s big mistakes and offers new benefits to game developers.

On the technological side, Fortnite prepares to receive Unreal Engine 5 editing tool. The objective is to give a new twist to the creative mode of Battle Royale. Will they get it?

Unreal Engine 5 Tool Date

Next March 22 will arrive Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN)a PC application that allows you to design and develop content for the creative mode of the game.

The great advantage is that all the content developed with Unreal Editor can be published directly in Fortnite. Players can share their creations on the platform, and in the same way test the designs of other users.

Unreal Publisher is intended for Fortnite creative mode, and uses the powerful Unreal Engine 5 from Epic Games. This graphics engine is destined to lead the video game industry.

By importing custom assets, modeling, designing elements, or implementing visual effects, Unreal Editor will turn the creative mode of the game into a deeper and more open service to all players.

Of course, Unreal Editor has specific tools for PC and consoles. It is possible to import developments and designs from one version to another, according to Epic’s instructions.

From March 22Unreal Editor can be downloaded through this link from the Epic Games Store, Epic’s digital store for PC.

The Unreal Engine 5 editor includes the Verse programming language. Of course, for now Unreal Editor is an exclusive tool for Windows (on PC), and it is still in the testing phase.

Fortnite continues to be one of the most successful free games. You can currently rock Season 2 (MEGA) of Chapter 4, available at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile.