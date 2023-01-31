Fortnite’s latest update brings hints for a first-person mode

Fortnite has had a fairly light season compared to others. Currently, we can acquire characters like Geralt de Rivia or Doom Slayer within the battle pass, however, the skins do not make the game more fun. For this reason, many players have wished they could play Fortnite from a different perspective than usual. And closer than ever, it seems that the wishes of many players will come true, well, Fortnite’s latest update brings hints for a first-person modethis has been discovered thanks to in-game data mining.

shared by @ShiinaBR on Twitter, the news of the first person mode for Fortnite was confirmed thanks to data mining. After the latest Fortnite update, new files were added that allude to the first-person mode. At the moment, it is unknown if this new game mode will be integrated into the famous battle royale games or it will simply be a function for the Fortnite Creative Mode, which has been giving a lot of talk lately because its version is coming very soon. 2.0.

Fortnite brings hints for a first-person mode after its latest Battle Royale update

The new game modes in Fortnite are not uncommon, since Epic Games is always looking for new experiences to offer players and to get them hooked on their product again. This was the case with “No Building Mode”, which was added last year and has become as played as the original game mode with buildings. Nevertheless, a first-person game mode doesn’t just change the game mechanics, it also affects the gameplay itself. Consequently, it makes us think that there will be very few game modes that will integrate this feature.

Pokémon in Fortnite? A fan imagines the outcome of this epic crossover we are xbox.com

On the other hand, we have the commercial strategy of Fortnite, based on cosmetics and Skins that we as a player can see thanks to the third person. However, many first-person games also sell skins, but they don’t make as much noise as Epic Games’ battle royale. Even though, With collaborations like Dragon Ball, Marvel, DC, Halo, Dead Space, and more… it’s hard to compete with skin sales in the game.