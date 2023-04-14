Fortnite’s unique gaming experience and why it’s so popular

Fortnite emerged in 2017 as part of the Epic Games product offering and in a short time became a phenomenon. The video game is considered cross-platform and allows several players to participate, making the experience more enjoyable.

“Drop down on the island and compete until you are the last player (or team) standing. Create a custom island with your own rules. Stay with your friends on an island created by one of your friends. Or eliminate hordes of monsters with other players to save the world ”, reads its page in Spanish.

HP in his blog was given the task of defining what makes it so special:

1. Unpredictable gameplay: Players have the opportunity to explore the arena before fighting the enemy, and interact with each other.

2. Easy to share: It is already quite common to broadcast games on other platforms such as Twitch, “this style of game allows you to play again as many times as you want and you can also share it very easily.”

3. Intuitive design: It’s not that hard to get familiar with the game. On the contrary, you will quickly be enjoying the experience: “The maps are large and varied. In addition, the design of the weapons allows players to use different devices. Players can also specialize in different types of combat such as sniper or melee combat, ”says the website.

4. Visual Appeal: from customizable characters to a picturesque world, here are some of the features of Fortnite.

Ways to play it

Battle Royale: In this modality you will have to face enemies, either alone or in a team. The advantage is that you can use weapons and build structures to hide.

Zero construction: here there is no way to protect yourself by building structures, only by activating the rechargeable total shield as a method of defense.

Creative mode: Creative mode lets you bring any idea to life, whether it’s creating islands or sharing a world with the rest of your friends.

Save the world: You will have to fight hordes of monsters while exploring the world. “When it comes to facing these creatures (called ‘husks’), you can become stronger thanks to the loot you will find, crafting weapons, taming wild animals or expanding your collection of heroes”, says the game.

