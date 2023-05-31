Forty Years of Bart Kael and Songs for Tina Turner and Neil Young (Diepenbeek)

On Friday 7th July at 7.45pm, young, promising band Fox Noir will play a set with French-language indie pop combined with rock, world music and soul. Their first EP will be released soon. LeNoise has been performing the best of Neil Young and Crazy Horse in Belgian, Dutch, German and British theaters since 2017. This band from Limburg regularly plays to sold out venues. A must watch for Neil Young fans.Last year, Limb Bizkit sent his cat Pukkelpop, but Bizkit Park took his place in the festivities with gusto. The band pays homage to 90s nu-metal: with songs by Limb Bizkit, Linkin Park, Korn, Slipknot, Papa Roach and Deftones. Every celebration area becomes one big dance floor in no time.On Saturday July 8, Diepenbeek cover band star Flavor Torrenlavijt can open starting at 6 p.m. The band treats you to legendary rock covers and a singer who can handle both ACDC and Adele. Mick Jagger was unfortunately taken, but his Walloon counterpart, the sympathetic Boldau, will be there. With Sticky Fingers he has been performing the best of The Rolling Stones songs over the years.2023 will be a celebratory year for Bart Kael as he marks 40 years on stage. Especially for this jubilee year, he is touring Flanders with five young, strong musicians. The atmosphere is already assured with ‘Sailing for the first time’ and ‘De Marie-Louise’.We recently received the sad news that Tina Turner has passed away, but undoubtedly her songs will live on forever. Nutbush has been paying tribute to the American rock star for years. Singer Mona Murray was born in Trinidad and toured for fourteen years with the world famous American band The Platters. Until she met the love of her life in Belgium, a Walloon named Mick Jagger Boldau. The original Tina and Mick occasionally performed duets live. It is expected that the same will happen in Diepenbeek.