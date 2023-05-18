Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions Expansion PC Game Update Latest Version Download

Download Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed ​​Champions Expansion PC Game Update Latest Version

about this game

During the Xbox E3 2019 conference, a number of titles were delivered that were exactly what we were expecting from the weekend. When it comes to motorsport, the Forza franchise never disappoints and this time is no exception. Xbox has added a new expansion for Forza Horizon 4 that’s entirely based on Lego, and it’s pretty and probably quite a laugh.

Thanks to LEGO, Forza Horizon 4 will renew itself in the world of blocks coming into existence and provide themed environments conducive to maximum dynamic combat pace. Fun and colorful bricks can also be the body of a new kind of vehicle: LEGO Automotive. Replicas of vehicles for all ages are featured in the game, including the McLaren Senna, Ferrari F40 Competizione and Mini Cooper S Rally 1967.

With the Lego Speed ​​Champions expansion, Forza Horizon 4 suddenly takes one of its most iconic franchises into a realm very different from the only one we’re used to. Thanks to the expansion, customers face new and fun tricky situations, the most relevant of which are:

