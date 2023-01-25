Expected for the first half of this year, the game from Turn10 Studios will soon be in the spotlight of the green brand.

Absent from the Game Awards, Microsoft wants take over the communication around their upcoming exclusives, like Forza Motorsport in particular.

Forza Motorsport will be at the heart of the upcoming Forza Monthly this week

If the title is still particularly mysterious since its announcement, much more will be revealed in depth on the occasion of an upcoming Forza Monthly. In fact, a new episode of this show was recently made official by the study through its official social networks.

Thus, the transmission will take place This Thursday, January 26, starting at 6:00 p.m. French time. Unfortunately, the developers haven’t provided any information about the content of this presentation, but it’s a safe bet that new features are front and center and add to details shared on Xbox Developer Digital.

This coming Thursday (January 26) at 9am PST, tune in to Forza Monthly, featuring the all-new Forza Motorsport! pic.twitter.com/fnQxbgyq33 —Forza Motorsport (@ForzaMotorsport) January 23, 2023

In fact, Microsoft will offer a show this Wednesday, January 24 at 9:00 p.m. especially dedicated to Forza Motorsport, but also to Redfall, Minecraft: Legends and The Elder Scrolls Online. Finally we should be entitled to the release date of the game. Furthermore, it has been confirmed thatanother show dedicated to Starfield was currently in preparation with new images and information.

you would have understood Xbox will continue to occupy the news of the video game industry for many more weeks. Obviously we hope that the quality of these different works is there! Anyway, Forza Motorsport is still scheduled for 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X|S only.