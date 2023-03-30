Four competitions will play their finals at the eSports Córdoba Fest – Más Radio

Admin 2 hours ago Minecraft Leave a comment 55 Views

A great gamer meeting is coming up: the eSports Córdoba Fest, which will take place on April 15, from 5 to 11 p.m., in the Cúpula Azul of the Córdoba Fair Complex, with free admission for participants and attendees.

The official presentation of the match is scheduled for March 28 at the Kempes Stadium.

During the event, the finals of four competitions are scheduled: the Minecraft Intercollegiate League, where 5th and 6th grade boys from elementary schools will qualify by competing online and offline; the 2nd Edition of the League of Legends Tournament, where eight stages of up to 32 teams will be played; the Córdoba Electronic Football Cup, which this year includes sports and electronic clubs from Córdoba, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos; and the Valorant Women’s Tournament, the novelty of 2023 with the participation of girls from all over the country.

The day will be complemented with recreational activities: video game testing from the Cordoba industry, retro arcades, live music and DJs, a new technology fair and the inevitable food trucks.

competition for competition

sports 3Registration for each tournament is now open: for the Minecraft Intercollegiate League and League of Legends there is time until Friday, March 31; while for Valorant and Copa Cordobesa de Fútbol Electrónico (Fifa) registrations can be made until next Friday, March 24.

For more information and access to registration, go to esportscordoba.ar.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

AuronPlay Extreme Minecraft: who participates, rules, where to watch and what time it starts

Only the strongest survive. That is the premise of Minecraft Extreme, the new series starring …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved