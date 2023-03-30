Four competitions will play their finals at the eSports Córdoba Fest – Más Radio

A great gamer meeting is coming up: the eSports Córdoba Fest, which will take place on April 15, from 5 to 11 p.m., in the Cúpula Azul of the Córdoba Fair Complex, with free admission for participants and attendees.

During the event, the finals of four competitions are scheduled: the Minecraft Intercollegiate League, where 5th and 6th grade boys from elementary schools will qualify by competing online and offline; the 2nd Edition of the League of Legends Tournament, where eight stages of up to 32 teams will be played; the Córdoba Electronic Football Cup, which this year includes sports and electronic clubs from Córdoba, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos; and the Valorant Women’s Tournament, the novelty of 2023 with the participation of girls from all over the country.

The day will be complemented with recreational activities: video game testing from the Cordoba industry, retro arcades, live music and DJs, a new technology fair and the inevitable food trucks.

competition for competition

Registration for each tournament is now open: for the Minecraft Intercollegiate League and League of Legends there is time until Friday, March 31; while for Valorant and Copa Cordobesa de Fútbol Electrónico (Fifa) registrations can be made until next Friday, March 24.

For more information and access to registration, go to esportscordoba.ar.